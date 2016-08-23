The Best Airbnb Rentals for Visiting America's National Parks

In honor of the National Park Service's 100th birthday on Thursday, Airbnb has rounded up its most popular off-the-grid accommodations located in and near some of America's famed national parks.

The accommodations provide renters with the best up-close views of the parks and natural wonders, from the starry skies in surrounding Joshua Tree National Park to the glistening lakes bordering Acadia National Park.

Private ranch near Yellowstone National Park

Airbnbs National Parks Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

The Flying H Ranch is located at the end of the road in the popular Upper South Fork Valley and sits about two hours from Yellowstone National Park. The 280-acre ranch hosts three different homes, all within a wide range from one another to offer privacy.

One of the homes, Driftwood, can accommodate up to 10 people (for $525 a night), and offers towering granite cliffs, stunning views of the valley, and around two miles of South Fork River frontage for those who enjoy fly fishing.

To book: airbnb.com

Related: A Guide to Kings Canyon National Park

Panoramic home near Joshua Tree National Park

Airbnbs National Parks Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Tucked away on a quiet residential street a short drive from Joshua Tree National Park, the Joshua Tree Green House is a two-bedroom home featuring indoor and outdoor spas, a two-level outdoor terrace where guests can dine under the stars, a rock garden, and a bedroom with views of the valley and private outdoor area.

The Joshua Tree Retreat Center is located just down the road, offering easy access to the area's breathtaking natural sights. Available for $190 per night.

Hillside home bordering Joshua Tree National Park

Airbnbs National Parks Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

This newly renovated home is nestled on three acres of land close to the Joshua Tree park entrance.

Built with a modern design, the home includes a lounge room with a pool table, a large patio and outdoor dining area, and a five-person outdoor hot tub hosting panoramic views. From $165-$185 per night.

Handcrafted log cabin near Yellowstone National Park

Those looking for a private getaway can escape to this charming log cabin, located about 60 miles from the entrance to Yellowstone National Park.

The studio-styled cabin hosts a wrap around porch with an outdoor cooking area, a wood burning stove, a kitchen equipped with a cowboy wash basin, and plenty of mountain views for $105 per night.

Lakefront home in Acadia National Park

Acadia National Park Credit: Getty Images

This property dates back to 1972 and is surrounded by Acadia National park.

Here, you can gaze at 180-degree views of Somes Sound from the home's wraparound deck, enjoy private swimming areas at its quarter-mile of private oceanfront, and easily access towns like Bar Harbor, located just 15 minutes away. From $300-500 per night depending on time of year.

Sierra Retreat

Airbnbs National Parks Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

This private home in the Sierra National Forest is located about two-and-a-half hours from Sequoia National Park, Yosemite National Park, and Kings Canyon National Park. With panoramic views of the Sierra Nevada mountain range, the rental includes a two-room suite that has its own private entrance, patio, living area, and bedroom. There are also local travel guides and hiking trail guides to help you explore the nearby nature. Available from $89 per night.

Airbnb will also be hosting a live stream at Joshua Tree National Park, Arcadia National Park, and Yellowstone National Park. The stream will start on August 25 at Joshua Tree National Park at 6 a.m. PST and will transition to Yellowstone National Park around 10:30 a.m. PST, before ending at Acadia National park at 7 p.m. EST.

To book: airbnb.com