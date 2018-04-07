Nashville, Tennessee has long been known as "a drinking town with a music problem." So it should come as no surprise that its nickname is NashVegas. These folks like to party, and know how to have a good time.

Every year in our annual America's Favorite Places survey, we ask Travel + Leisure readers to dish about their hometowns — the place they grew up or have lived in and know better than anywhere else on Earth.

Unlike T+L's World's Best Awards, which encourages readers to weigh in on travel experiences across the globe, the America's Favorite Places survey is a way for locals to share what their hometowns do best. Readers ranked their hometowns and cities across a range of categories, from the friendliness of the locals to the quality of the pizza. And for destinations worthy of a bachelorette bash, Nashville took the No. 2 spot, preceded only by New Orleans.

From the best things to do in Nashville for a bachelorette party (including the greatest bars), and the perfect hashtags for your Honky Tonky hen party, don't plan a Nashville bachelorette party without first consulting this exhaustive guide.

Best Places to Stay in Nashville for a Bachelorette Party

The Estate at Cherokee Dock

Twenty-five miles east of downtown Nashville, The Estate at Cherokee Dock merges the best of authentic Nashville with classic Tennessee charm and rural surroundings. The Estate has seven bedrooms and bathrooms, in addition to a movie theater, gym, private pool, and wine cellar on site — making it the perfect spot for your girl gang. Brides-to-be can even book the Estate for their wedding day.

Sheraton Grand Downtown

After a glam remodel, the Grand Downtown has luxe rooms perfect for a bachelorette home base. The hotel sits in the heart of downtown, and has a free shuttle to transport your party to all the best spots — a smart amenity for a boozy weekend.

The Fairlane Hotel

Looking for an upscale bachelorette experience? Try the recently-opened boutique, the Fairlane. Bachelorettes can reserve the 4,000-square-foot Penthouse, decked in 1970s swag, complete with wraparound terrace and rooftop views of the city. Up the game with the New Mile High Club package, providing an in-room house band, DJ, or lounge trio; a fully stocked bar and personal bartender; a classic car with a driver; security detail; and 3:00 a.m. in-room breakfast service and next day in-room hangover IV drips. Seriously.

Best Restaurants in Nashville for a Bachelorette Party

Party Fowl

A bachelorette party in Nashville must almost certainly include a stop for traditional southern fried chicken. Specializing in hot chicken and cold drinks, Party Fowl will give your group a memorable (and filling) experience. The menu features a number of hot chicken dishes with specified heat levels, creative spins on classic Southern comfort food, more than 20 local beers on tap, and a delicious selection of boozy slushies.

Boozy Brunch with Morph Hospitality Group

We can all agree that no Nashville bach bash would be complete with boozy brunch — but with so many options to choose from, why limit the party to one spot? Celebrity chef Maneet Chauhan's three restaurants in The Gulch are all conveniently located next to each other, and offer the perfect brunch crawl. Start with dim sum brunch and Bloodys at Tànsuǒ, followed by main courses at Chauhan Ale & Masala House. Finish off the brunch tour with desserts at The Mockingbird.

Josephine

Tucked away in one of the most vibrant neighborhoods in Nashville, Josephine is a favorite with locals and perfect for your girlfriend getaway. Led by Nashville media darling, chef Andy Little, this farmhouse restaurant features classic recipes (a whole chicken for two with crispy potatoes; scallops with smoked mushroom chowder) accompanied by a carefully selected wine and signature cocktail list.

Best Bars in Nashville for a Bachelorette Party

Geist

This hangout is a sophisticated neighborhood bar and restaurant, and one of Nashville's new must-see spots. It's a stunning renovation of one of the city's oldest buildings — a 118-year-old former blacksmith shop. It features a chic bar and dining room with classic cocktails, as well as The Champagne Garden: a full garden and courtyard with an outdoor cooking stove.

Tootsies

Tootsies is a Nashville institution, one of the famous bars on Broadway known for live music. If you and the bach ladies are looking to party, this is your spot. Tootsies has all the charm that Nashville is known for — the ultimate Honky Tonk hangout — and plenty of cheap beer.

Pinewood Social

Looking to combine chic drinks and some wholesome fun? Pinewood Social is a local hangout that serves fabulous craft cocktails and has six reclaimed bowling lanes. Just be sure to book well in advance for your group.

The Valentine

Another bustling Broadway bar, the Valentine is a fantastic spot for you and your bachelorettes. Self-described as an "upscale saloon," this four-decker, Prohibition era-inspired space is one of the city's wildest new spots for party girls. Order a round of Debutante shooters: vanilla vodka, watermelon, sour, and cranberry juice.

Things to Do in Nashville for a Bachelorette Party

The Escape Game

The Escape Game is an immersive experience designed to challenge participants as they try to beat the clock and break free from the carefully designed, themed rooms. It's perfect for bachelorette parties seeking a team-building activity (or a bride who has always dreamed of being Nancy Drew). They even have a Nashville-themed room in their downtown location.

City Winery Nashville

Round up the flock, because it's time to spend a classy day at an urban winery. Located steps from downtown Nashville's main strip, City Winery Nashville even offers live music and a full restaurant. Enjoy a tasting with the crew, followed by dinner and a show at the winery's stage. City Winery also boasts twin outdoor patios, making it a great place to admire views of the Music City.

Firepot Nomadic Teas

For a bride in need of a little Zen, make time during the party to detox. When it debuts this spring, bachelorettes can drop by Firepot for a refreshing glass of sparkling tea on tap and a nutrient-rich raw chocolate energy ball. Visitors can also grab drinks and light bites to-go, or peruse the selection of organic, ethically-sourced teas for purchase. Find it in Nashville's popular 12 South neighborhood.

Nashville Bachelorette Party Ideas

Nashville Bachelorette Hashtags

When planning a bachelorette, you have to have hashtags ready for the group to share. And when it comes to a Nashville bachelorette party, those hashtags should be extra wild and fun.

Some examples we love include #LetsGetNashty, #NashBachBash, #MarriedtoHoneyTonk, #Smashville, and #BachNashVegas.

Nashville Bachelorette Party Shirt

For the best Nashville bachelorette party tees, you'll want to customize your group's look so you can take plenty of awesome Instagram photos together. After all, these are memories you'll keep forever (or at least refer to when wedding planning gets a bit too stressful).

Some awesome places to purchase custom T-shirts include Bachelorette Party Tees and Zazzle. If you're looking for ideas, check out these fabulous on-theme ideas for NashVegas from Etsy, like "Boots & booze & babes in Nashville."

Nashville Bachelorette Invitations

Don't forget the invitations! If you're going to inspire a group of amazing women to get on a plane and head to Nashville for a bachelorette party, start with a great invite.