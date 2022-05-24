This Tour of Naples, Florida Takes You Through Stunning Mangrove Tunnels — on a Kayak or Paddleboard

With more than 600,000 acres of mangrove forests in Florida, they're the backbone of the state's ecosystem — and one of the most spectacular sights along its waterways. There's no better way to see them up close than through the Mangrove Tunnels Kayak and Paddleboard Eco Tour, so it's unsurprising that travelers have ranked this tour the No. 1 experience in the U.S. in the inaugural 2022 Viator Experience Awards.

The two-hour adventure run by La Vita e'Bella allows travelers to take their choice of a kayak or paddleboard through the dense mangrove forests in Naples. Under the canopy of the endemic plants that grow here, the marine life thrives too, as dolphins and manatees also live in the area.

Travelers will meet at Capri Paddlecraft Park in Naples, where they'll get a short introduction and orientation to the equipment as well as the area's flora and fauna. Equipment rental and use of a life jacket are included in the price, which starts at $60 per person. The price also includes digital photos of the experience.

Kayaking in Florida's mangroves with MarcoEcoTours Credit: Courtesy of Rammel Batlle

The company describes it as a "quiet relaxed tour" and adds that "you can enjoy the sound of nature while kayaking." But one visitor says what really stands out is the team running it, noting, "Our guide was kind, helpful, funny, and so knowledgeable about nature and animals." The visitor also loved that her guide took photos of everyone and sent them to the guests after the tour.