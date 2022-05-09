The Murder Mystery Train Through Napa Valley Is Back — With Magic and 1920s-themed Rides

Working together with the theatrical company The Murder Mystery Company, this year's Murder Mystery Tour are being offered on select dates through October 27 as two-hour long adventures aboard the vintage trains, including a multi-course gourmet meal from executive chef Rodrigo Cuadra. And of course character costumes are highly encouraged.

The lineup includes the wedding-themed "'Til Death Do Us Part" on May 19, June 16, and Sept. 22; the roaring '20s-themed "Death of a Gangster" on June 2, August 11, and Sept. 8; "I Love the 80s to Death" on June 30; Hollywood-glam "Best Laid Plans" on July 14; 1950s-era "A Dance With Death" on July 28; formal ball-themed "Midnight Masquerade" on Aug. 25; and the magical "Wizards of Wine Country" (also titled "I Solemnly Swear I Am Up to No Good" for Potter fans in the know) on Oct. 6, 13, 20, and 27. Check in starts at 5:30 p.m. for the 6:20 pm. departure, with trains returning at 8:30 p.m.

As the actors and fellow guests play out the mystery, the dinners start with a seasonal soup and roasted beet salad with Skyhill Napa Valley Farm goat cheese. Main course choices include ricotta cheese gnocchi, herb-roasted chicken, porcini beef tenderloin, or the catch of the day, which will be capped off with a sweet treat. Optional wine pairings are also available.

With pandemic measures top of mind, the Napa Valley Wine Train will ensure that all the actors wear clear mask shields and stay six feet away from guests, and that all materials that are used in the program are sanitized before use.