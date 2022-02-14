This Is Secretly the Best Time to Visit Napa Valley

The first signs of spring come early in California's Napa Valley. From late January through March, wild mustard flowers bloom, blanketing the rolling hills of the vineyards with bright yellow flowers —and the peak time to see them is right now in February.

While visitors are bound to encounter the pops of color throughout the region, Visit Napa Valley has curated a map with the most Instagram-worthy spots, stretching from Calistoga to American Canyon. Among the locations are Calistoga's Oat Hill Mine Trailhead, Oakville's Oakville Grade Road, Yountville's Washington Street, and Napa's Orchard Avenue and Dry Creek Road. Parts of the Silverado Trail parallel to Yountville also offer spectacular views.

For a more leisurely mustard flower immersion, the Napa Valley Wine Train also offers views of the bright yellow flowers as it winds through wine country's vineyards from downtown Napa to St. Helena and back on a 36-mile, three-hour round-trip ride. There's also a Napa Valley Mustard Celebration kick-off event at Napa's Jessel Gallery and Bougetz Cellars on Feb. 19 and 20.

Why is the wine region carpeted with these blooms? "Mustard is planted between vineyard rows as a cover crop to protect the soil and replenish it with nutrients, while also attracting beneficial insects, preventing erosion, and warding off grapevine pests," Visit Napa Valley explains on its site.