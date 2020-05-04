The Japanese brand is here to help you find some peace during the global pandemic.

Right now, everyone is looking for a soothing hobby. Be it watching virtual tours, reading a few new books, or learning how to cook your one millionth banana bread, we're all looking for a way to pass the time in both a healthy and productive way. And now, thanks to MUJI, there is one more absolutely zen hobby to add to your learning to-do list.

In May, the store launched a series of calming live classes on its Instagram channel in an effort to make followers feel as relaxed as they are in the minimalist store.

As Apartment Therapy reported, on May 1, the store kicked off the series with New York yoga studio Sky Ting. During the IGTV live, instructors took followers through a meditation session, including teaching a few simple techniques followers can use at home at any time.

The store plans to continue the series over the next three weeks. On Friday, May 8, May 15, and May 22, the store will host calligraphy workshops with Sam Teich. According to Apartment Therapy, the first episode in the series will focus on creating handmade Mother's Day cards, just like you made as a kid, but now with way more fine motor skills.

And, as a special episode, on Tuesday, May 19, MUJI will host Shinah Chang of Crooked Calligraphy, who will be teaching a 30-minute all-levels class on how to make unique designs. No need to sign up for the classes, just make sure to follow MUJI for updates on Instagram here.

Japanese caligraphy Credit: Eduardo Parra/Europa Press via Getty Images