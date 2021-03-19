This Michigan Hiking Trail Takes You From Winery to Winery — and To-go Drinks Are Encouraged

It's time to hit the trail. But first, you'll need the perfect refreshment.

Hiking, and generally getting out into nature, is a fun, safe way to travel this spring. And whether you're an experienced hiker or not, you can still enjoy this four-mile trail that connects two wineries in southwest Michigan.

The Mt. Tabor Trail is a 3.6-mile, pet-friendly hiking trail that connects the Round Barn and Tabor Hill Wineries. Hikers can enter the trailhead at either winery, where they can purchase wine, beer, spirits, and food selections from both establishments to take with them on the trail.

Winter snow and the trail map for Mt Tabor Trail in Michigan Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Moersch Hospitality

If you're traveling with children, pets, or are just not an experienced hiker, have no fear. The trail has several optios that allow you to choose how difficult you would like the walk to be. Trails take hikers through fields and wooded areas, as well as actual vineyards (which are luckily the easiest parts of the trail). And if you're short on time, you can choose an easy-to-moderate path that takes you to both vineyards across only 1.15 miles round trip.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both establishments have new health and safety guidelines to ensure guests are having the safest experience, as dictated by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Indoor capacity is set at 25 percent, with tables of no more than six at a time. Masks must also be worn and guests are asked to practice social distancing. Luckily, with to-go refreshments and snacks, it's easy to social distance while on the trail.

Mt. Tabor Wine Trail in Michigan Image zoom Credit: Jessica Springer

Kids are also allowed on the trail as long as they are with an adult, and pets must be leashed at all times. While this is an excellent trip for outdoorsy types who also enjoy wine, there is no overnight camping or campfires allowed. Round Barn Estate has a four-bedroom house rental on-site, if guests would like to stay overnight.

For more information about the Mt. Tabor Trail, visit the Round Barn Estate website.