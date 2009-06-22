Bike Contraptions

Bring along everyone's bikes—and more—thanks to these nifty new car storage solutions.

WHAT Thule's Evolution Series rooftop carrier WHY No more running around—these aerodynamic cases can be opened from either side of the car. They keep your stuff safe and fade-free in their crack- and UV ray-resistant shells, available in four sizes. From $349*; 800/238-2388; www.thuleracks.com .

WHAT Yakima's Roc'N Gate back-door bike rack WHY No need to dismantle this one to get to your trunk. Step on the foot pedal, and the rack swings to the side. Holds four bikes. From $459; 888/925-0703; www.yakima.com .

WHAT Saris's Lockable Fork Mount rooftop bike carrier WHY Three quick steps and go: remove bike's front wheel to stow in the trunk; lock bike frame to the front of the tray; clip back wheel to the rear. Available in two sizes. From $129* per bike; 800/783-7257; www.graberproducts.com .

—Robert Maniaci