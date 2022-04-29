The 10 Best Mother-daughter Getaways in the U.S.

Mother's Day may be right around the corner, but it's never too late to plan a last-minute escape. Whether you prefer gallery hopping, hiking, or wine tasting, these 10 U.S. destinations make the perfect mother-daughter getaways. No matter where you choose, lifelong memories and loads of fun await.

Sedona, Arizona

Aerial view of Sedona, Arizona Credit: Getty Images

Wellness-seekers of all ages will appreciate a trip to Sedona. The Arizona destination is known for its stunning red rocks and energy vortexes, where travelers go to reflect and meditate. After working up a sweat hiking Cathedral Rock or Bell Rock (both of which are considered energy vortexes), grab a bite at the fan-favorite Elote Cafe, which serves up regionally inspired Mexican cuisine like elote, queso fundido, and carne asada. Following an adventure-filled day, retreat to your room at Amara Resort and Spa, beloved for its serene spa, heated outdoor infinity pool, and contemporary accommodations complete with private patios or balconies.

San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas, downtown skyline from above at dawn. Credit: Sean Pavone/Getty Images

Sure, Austin is cool, but for a more laid-back escape that's just as enticing, consider a trip to San Antonio. Whether you're touring The Alamo or strolling the River Walk, the city is full of sights, sounds, and attractions that will entertain visitors. San Antonio is also just one of two U.S. cities to be named a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, which means mouthwatering eats abound.

Clearwater, Florida

Vibrant Sunset at Sand Key Beach in Clearwater, Florida Credit: Getty Images

Treat mom to an idyllic oceanfront vacation in Clearwater, Florida. The dynamic city is popular for its soft stretches of white-sand beaches and emerald-green waters. Its namesake Clearwater Beach is a stellar spot for fishing, sailing, and water sports. Alternatively, visitors choose to kick back and lounge or walk along the shore. Nearby, you'll find a slew of restaurants and shops along palm tree-lined Cleveland Street. When it comes time to refuel, don't miss the margaritas at Tequila's Mexican Grill & Cantina or local seafood staples at Roxy's Bistro.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, view to Broad Street and City Hall in the evening Credit: Getty Images

Philadelphia is best known for its rich, fascinating history (think: the Liberty Bell, Independence Hall, Museum of the American Revolution, and Betsy Ross House, among others), but go beyond the basics, and you'll be pleasantly surprised. In fact, the City of Brotherly Love is in the midst of a culinary resurgence, with innovative eateries like Laser Wolf (considered one of the world's best restaurants) and Lark (which opened in October 2021) popping up all over. You can also explore the city's eccentric arts scene by wandering through Philadelphia's Magic Gardens.

Asheville, North Carolina

People tourists taking picture on wall street cobblestone road with stores shops Credit: Getty Images

A trip to Asheville affords you and mom some quality time in nature. The city, flanked by the Blue Ridge Mountains, is a popular spot among hiking and biking enthusiasts. In fact, the destination — and its surrounding region — boasts a whopping 3,000-plus miles of free trails. Afterward, make your way to the massive Biltmore Estate for a tour or wine tasting. Or, hit the 43,000-square-foot spa at the Omni Grove Park Inn, equipped with several pools, including one with 6,500 fiber-optic stars and underwater music, as well as eucalyptus-infused steam rooms, fireside lounges, and much more.

Healdsburg, California

The tulip gardens at Ferrari-Carano Vineyards & Winery are in full bloom as viewed on March 22, 2022, near Healdsburg, California Credit: George Rose/Getty Images

Hudson, New York

Brick houses and an American flag on Warren Street in the town of Hudson on Hudson River in New York State Credit: Avalon/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Savannah, Georgia

Savannah Georgia skyline at dusk from the top of a roof deck with the river water, bridge and buildings Credit: Getty Images

Southern hospitality is on full display in Savannah. The picturesque riverfront city boasts lush parks and green spaces (including Forsyth Park, which is shaded by expansive oak trees), plus beautiful centuries-old architecture. The Savannah Historic District — the largest National Historic Landmark District in the country — is home to dozens of churches, museums, mansions, and more. If you're up for some thrills, embark on a ghost tour of the city. Alternatively, indulge in Southern comfort classics like fried green tomatoes at The Olde Pink House, which occupies an 18th century-era mansion, or Vic's on the River, housed in a 19th century-era warehouse.

Santa Fe, New Mexico

Old town street road in Santa Fe, New Mexico city with adobe style architecture Credit: Getty Images

With its pueblo-style architecture, centuries-old history, and world-renowned art scene, it's no surprise that Santa Fe has — and continues to — draw visitors from all over the country. The namesake Plaza is considered the heart of the city, and the surrounding downtown area is walkable, so be sure to bring a comfy pair of sneakers. From there, embark on the city's Margarita Trail, go gallery hopping on Canyon Road, or wander through exhibits at the Palace of the Governors, Georgia O'Keeffe Museum, New Mexico Museum of Art, or Museum of International Folk Art. Top it off with a bowl of the city's famous chile at The Shed, a local favorite.

Newport, Rhode Island