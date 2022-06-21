10 Best Mother-daughter Trip Ideas — From Road Trips to Wine Tasting

From cruising to glamping, here are 10 things every mother and daughter should do together.

The bond between a mother and daughter is one of a kind, and traveling together can only strengthen this meaningful relationship. What's more, embarking on a mother-daughter trip affords the opportunity to enjoy and experience uninterrupted quality time. To help inspire your future travels, we've compiled a list of activities every mother and daughter should do together. Lifelong memories await.

Embark on a road trip.

A woman and her daughter standing outdoors with rolling hills behind them Credit: Getty Images

Whether you're driving for a few hours or several days, a mother-daughter road trip is sure to be memorable. As you make your way to your final destination — no matter if it's the beach, city, or desert — take a moment to reflect on the stunning surroundings. Road tips offer the chance to truly unwind and connect, from singing along to the radio to sharing inside jokes. And, of course, when possible, take the scenic route.

Go wine tasting.

Mother and daughters having wine Credit: Filippo Bacci/Getty Images

Between the rolling vineyards, impressive selection of varietals, and postcard-worthy views, a wine tasting excursion offers a fun way to spend time with mom. Fortunately, you don't have to travel too far to experience some of the country's best wine regions, which include the North Fork in New York, Hill Country in Texas, and, of course, Napa Valley in California.

Enjoy antiquing.

If you or mom have a keen eye for design and an affinity for home decor, spend a weekend antiquing. You'll love New York's trendy Hudson Valley region — specifically the artsy town of Hudson, which is about 120 miles from New York City and chock-full of eclectic antique and home goods stores. The 40,000-square-foot Antique Warehouse is a must-visit, as is Red Chair on Warren (which sells items dating back to the 17th century), Sutter Antiques, Naga Antiques, and The Gilded Owl.

Take a hike.

Mother and daughters hiking in sunny woods Credit: Getty Images

Throw on your favorite pair of sneakers, grab your camera, and explore the outdoors on a scenic mother-daughter hike. Even better, there are trails for every level, from newbies to seasoned trekkers. Arizona's South Rim Trail, Colorado's Mount Ida Trail, and Maine's Cadillac North Ridge Trail are just a few of our favorite hikes in the U.S.

Head to the shore.

Celebrate summer with a fun-filled mother-daughter beach getaway. Whether you prefer to lay out in the sun, take a dip in the ocean, or try your hand at surfing, the activity options are endless. Just don't forget to bring your swimsuit, some sunscreen, and a sense of fun and adventure. As for where to go, Cape Cod, Hilton Head, and the Florida Keys are all solid picks.

Get your zen on.

Indulge in some well-deserved R&R and reserve a room for you and mom at a tranquil wellness resort. Whether you want to stay close to home or travel internationally, options abound, from the adults-only all-inclusive Miraval Arizona to the luxe, lakefront Chenot Palace Weggis in Switzerland.

Hit the slopes.

Skiing can feel intimidating, especially if you've never done it before. However, don't be afraid to step out of your comfort zone and try something new. Besides, this experience — and the thrills that come with it — will be all the more sweeter with mom by your side. For a truly unique experience, head somewhere that tends to fly under the radar, like Silverton in Colorado, Brush Creek Ranch in Wyoming, or Mammoth Mountain in California.

Attend a music festival.

Like travel, music has the power to bring us together, and there's something special about listening to live music with your loved ones. Fortunately, you and mom can choose from hundreds — if not thousands — of music festivals both near and far, depending on your interests. Jazz enthusiasts should check out the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, while country music fans can take a trip to California to attend the Stagecoach Festival. Other noteworthy events include Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Austin City Limits.

Set sail.

Whether you prefer small ships or gigantic vessels with dozens of shopping, dining, and entertainment amenities, there's a cruise for you. So, prepare for an epic ocean or river adventure with your mom, and let your worries drift away. When it comes to choosing a destination, consider a European sailing (think: action-packed activities and sightseeing) or a Caribbean cruise, which offers a more laid-back journey.

Go camping (or glamping).

Young girl and her mother relaxing in a camper van Credit: Getty Images