10 Most Expensive Cities to Live in Around the World

City living has plenty of perks — job opportunities, good food, theater, and easy access to world-renowned museums — but it comes at a price. In the world's biggest and best cities, rent tends to be high, restaurants can charge top dollar, and a $20 cocktail is the norm.

If you've been feeling the pinch in 2021, that's because the cost of living for city dwellers has seen its most dramatic increase in five years, according to data released by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU). And, according to the team's economists, it may continue to rise in 2022.

"Over the coming year, we expect to see the cost of living rise further in many cities as wages increase in many sectors. However, we are also expecting central banks to raise interest rates, cautiously, to stem inflation. So the price increases should start to moderate from this year's level," said Upasana Dutt, head of worldwide cost of living at EIU, in a recent press release.

That same EIU report — titled the Worldwide Cost of Living (WCOL) — compared over 400 individual prices on more than 200 products and services in 173 cities to determine the world's most expensive metros. Prices were converted into U.S. dollars and compared with the survey's base city, New York City, which was given an index score of 100. Thanks to their data, you can see how the cost of living in major U.S. cities measures up against international metros like Paris and Hong Kong.

Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv skyline with Mediterranean, Israel Credit: Tim E White/Getty Images

This sun-soaked city on Israel's Mediterranean coast topped the EIU's ranking for the first time, climbing from its spot at number five in 2020. The city received a cost of living score of 106, due in large part to the strength of the Israeli shekel against the U.S. dollar. It also saw a noticeable increase in grocery and transport prices in 2021.

Paris

Pont Neuf and the Ile de la Cite, Paris. Credit: Julian Elliott Photography/Getty Images

In addition to being home to the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre, and the sparkling Champs-Élysées, France's iconic capital is also the world's second most expensive city, with a cost of living rating of 104 (although Paris did drop from number one to number two in 2021).

Singapore

A high view point of Singapore buildings in central downtown district skyline, Singapore flyer and express highway Credit: Calvin Chan Wai Meng/Getty Images

Singapore has long been heralded for its impeccably clean streets and buildings, but it turns out that living in what is likely the world's most immaculate city comes at a price. The metro tied with Paris (score of 104), making it easily the most expensive city in Southeast Asia.

Zurich

Zurich old town by the Limmat river on a sunny summer day in Switzerland largest city Credit: Didier Marti/Getty Images

It's not shocking that the world's center for banking and finance is also one of the world's most expensive cities. With a mountain-bound location on Lake Zurich, the city is as expensive as it is beautiful, resulting in a cost of living rating of 103.

Hong Kong

Nathan Road, Hong Kong Credit: DuKai photographer/Getty Images

Although Hong Kong is considered a Chinese "special administrative region," the city was still evaluated alongside the world's biggest (and most expensive) metros. In addition to other factors, Hong Kong had the world's most expensive gas prices in 2021, with an average cost of $2.50 per liter. The result was a 2021 cost of living rating of 101.

New York

Soho shopping district, New York City, USA Credit: Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

Acting as the benchmark for the survey, New York City was given an index score of 100 and a number six ranking. The city has long held a spot on the list, due to the high price of everything from groceries to gas.

Geneva

Aerial View of the Old Town of Geneva Credit: GlobalVision Communication/Getty Images

Geneva is the second Swiss city to land a place on this top 10 list. The pricey metro — with a 2021 cost of living rating of 99 — sits near the French-Swiss border on the sprawling Lake Geneva. In addition to being the headquarters for Europe's United Nations and the Red Cross, the city is a banking hub.

Copenhagen

Multicolored houses along the canal in Nyhavn harbor, Copenhagen, Denmark Credit: Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

This northern, water-bound city was given a score of 97 on the 2021 cost of living report. And while the cost of food and housing may be high in Copenhagen, the city is filled with citizens who are more apt to hop on their bike than jump in their car, which you would assume would make petrol and transport prices slightly more doable.

Los Angeles

Trees And Plants Growing In LA Against Clear Sky Credit: Mario Worwell/Getty Images

The cost of living may be high in this sprawling Southern California city, but for many beach lovers and aspiring actors, there's no better place to be. Los Angeles came in at number nine, with a score of 96 — just four points below NYC.

Osaka

Color signs and Tsutenkaku Tower in south Osaka Credit: Jake Jung/Getty Images