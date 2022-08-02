This Is the Most Affordable Place in the U.S. for Long-term Home Rentals — and It's Right on a Gorgeous Waterfront

According to, well, just about everyone, office days are out, remote work is in. A result of the pandemic, people got a taste of what work from home was really like, and for the most part, found it to be utterly delectable. Some are even taking it a step further by untethering themselves from both the office and their homes and turning instead to the digital nomad lifestyle.

And to support digital nomads everywhere, home-sharing company Airbnb unveiled findings for the top destinations in the United States and Canada for long-term guests based on affordability, hospitality, and popularity. While the entire report is fascinating for hosts, its best finding for digital nomads is that all-important most affordable destinations list.

According to the report, the team at Airbnb looked at the average price per night for long-term stays in destinations that had 1,000 or more long-term stay nights booked in Q1 2022 to determine which offers the best price. All of the top five destinations came in under $50 per night.

The No. 1 spot for affordable long-term stays in the U.S. was Tulalip, Washington, about a 45-minute drive north of Seattle.

It also a place where visitors can learn more about the Snohomish, Snoqualmie, Skykomish, and other Indigenous nations that call the region home.

"Tulalip (pronounced Tuh'-lay-lup) is a 22,000-acre site known as the Tulalip Indian Reservation, located north of Everett and the Snohomish River and west of Marysville, Washington. Tulalip consists of successors in interest to the Snohomish, Snoqualmie, Skykomish, and other allied tribes and bands signatory to the 1855 Treaty of Point Elliott," the Seattle North Country visitors page explained. It further noted, the Reservation "is rich with natural resources" including beautiful marine waters, tidelands, and freshwater creeks and lakes. There's also plenty of fun to be had at the Tulalip Resort Casino, the Seattle Premium Outlets, Tulalip Amphitheater, and Hibulb Cultural Center, all located in the Tulalip area.

Courtesy of Airbnb

Around the community, visitors can also visit Jetty Island, a two-mile-long, human-made island accessible via ferry. The island's initial purpose was to act as a breakwater, but it has turned into a well-loved local beach. There's also the Evergreen Arboretum & Gardens, which provides more outdoor space to explore and is just a 15-minute drive from Tulalip. And there's the Hibulb Cultural Center and Natural History Preserve, whose mission is to "revive, restore, protect, interpret, collect, and enhance the history, traditional cultural values, and spiritual beliefs of the Tulalip Tribes." The center offers community events such as weaving workshops, children's story hour, dentalium earring-making classes, and more.

Tulalip is a special place worthy of a long-term stay and certainly a spot you should leave better than you found. Want to explore it? Here are three Airbnbs worthy of a lengthy stay for any digital nomad.

The Beach House

Courtesy of Airbnb

This three-bedroom home located directly on the shore is ideal for a long-term stay with family or friends. The home is also conveniently just a few minutes from the Tulalip Resort Casino and Seattle Premium Outlet Mall. Book it here.

A Dog-friendly Home

Courtesy of Airbnb

Want to bring the pup on your long-term stay? Book this adorable dog-friendly spot that comes with six acres of solitude, so you can both roam around in peace. Book it here.

A Luxury Escape

If you're after the finer things in life for your digital nomad stay, book this four-bedroom spot that comes with a private pool, water views, a game room, and a hot tub, all of which are primed for making new memories with family, friends, and new long-term neighbors. Book it here.