Where to Stay, Eat, and Drink for an Unforgettable Montreal Bachelor Party

Want to plan an unforgettable European bachelor party without the transatlantic flights and unfavorable exchange rate? Look no farther than the Great White North.

Just an hour and a half flight from New York City and two hours from Chicago, Montreal has an Old World atmosphere (cobblestone streets, a Gothic-Revival basilica) with all the modern conveniences you'll need for a bachelor bash.

Use our guide for the best restaurants, hotels, bars, and things to do for a Montreal bachelor party.

Best Places to Stay in Montreal for a Bachelor Party

You’ll need the right digs for the perfect Montreal bachelor party. Here’s where to stay.

W Hotel

Best for carousing with your crew, the W Hotel Montreal has a dimly-lit lobby, eye-popping red-and-blue color scheme, and pulsating music that make it party central — and not just for guests in its 152 club-like rooms. The local going-out set heads to its Bartini for cocktails, and to the new restaurant Nom Nom for Asian meets French cuisine. Opt for the bi-level Wow suites, which are perfect for hosting big groups (and afford epic city views from the outdoor terrace).

Hotel Le St-James

It’s going to be a long weekend, so you might want your hotel room to be more relaxing oasis than club part deux. Hotel Le St-James exudes Old World elegance, and rooms feature 19th-century details. But the main draw here is Le Spa, nestled in the bank’s historic vault (whose stone walls formed part of the city’s original fortifications). Get a Swedish massage or exfoliation treatment to properly detox before hitting the town (or returning home to the fiancée).

Best Restaurants in Montreal for a Bachelor Party

You and your bachelor party group can fuel up at these Montreal restaurants.

Au Pied de Cochon

Martin Picard’s cult restaurant in Plateau, Au Pied de Cochon, is a bastion for macho meals, with unapologetically large portions of rustic French cuisine — foie gras is all over the menu, and the duck in a can is one of Montreal’s must-try dishes. There's also a lively bar for pre and post-dinner drinks.

Liverpool House

Legendary Joe Beef caps its reservations at six, so book a table next door at Liverpool House, a popular restaurant from the same team. Expect a few Joe Beef standards such as lobster spaghetti, plus new favorites including braised rabbit. As a bonus, Liverpool House's prices are lower than its more famous neighbor.

Best Bars in Montreal for a Bachelor Party

A Montreal bachelor party is going to need more than a few watering holes.

Chez Serge

Mile End hotspot Chez Serge is a sports bar that ups the party vibes with a wheel of fortune drinking game, oversized cocktails, and the only mechanical bull in town.

La Distillerie

Strong drinks are the norm at La Distillerie: a mainstay on the bachelor party itinerary with three locations in the city. Avoid the tourists in the Latin Quarter and opt for the Mont-Royal or Masson outposts instead, ordering cocktails by the liter and snacking on popcorn and house-made beef jerky.

Best Clubs in Montreal for a Bachelor Party

Time to hit the clubs. Here’s where you and your boys can party through the night.

Stereo Nightclub

For more than two decades, Stereo has set the bar for Montreal’s nightlife scene, attracting international house and techno DJs who play to a packed dance floor with shock-absorbing floors.

Blvd 44

Inside the trendy Hotel 10, this Montreal nightclub has three distinct sections. Most of the dancing occurs in Blvd 44’s lively main room, while the mezzanine and terrace are welcome places to catch your breath and plan the next adventures for your Montreal bachelor party.

Things to Do in Montreal for a Bachelor Party

Get the gang together for these fun activities during your Montreal bachelor party.

Axe-throwing at Rage Montreal

Find your inner Canadian lumberjack at Rage, an indoor axe-throwing center (because, Canada). There are 11 lanes, and friendly, expert instructors on hand to help you perfect your technique.

Escape Games at A/Maze