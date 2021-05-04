Mindy Kaling and Airbnb Curated an Epic List of Mother’s Day Stays and Activities

Celebrate this weekend or book now and surprise her with a future trip.

Airbnb is on a mission to make sure this Mother's Day is the best one yet for moms everywhere.

According to a new survey commissioned by the peer-to-peer rental company, 91% of moms are excited to resume travel when restrictions lift, 65% of moms with babies or toddlers are currently planning for or seeking outdoor explorations, and 25% of moms want to take a trip over Mother's Day weekend to find some peace and relaxation.

To help them do just that, they commissioned the help of one of the coolest moms out there, Mindy Kaling.

Kaling helped the company curate a special Airbnb Wishlist, the "Mindful Retreats by Mindy Kaling" wishlist, which Airbnb describes as a "collection of serene stays and experiences" ideal for moms looking to get in touch with their friend Mother Nature.

A spirit guide experience in Sedona and hot springs in Nevada Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

"The best feeling, as a mom, is when I get to travel with my kids and show them something they have never seen before," Kaling shared in a statement. "I'm like this friendly wizard who shows them new places and experiences. I've been dreaming of a relaxing vacation with my kids for a while, getting them outdoors somewhere away from the noise and routine of the city. Over the last year, I've spent some time wanderlusting on Airbnb and planning our next escape, and I'm excited to share my very own wishlist with you all."

Interior room and patio at Vineyard Retreat in Occidental, California Credit: Albert Law/Courtesy of Airbnb

Beyond the homes, Kaling also listed a few of her favorite Airbnb experiences for moms, including a yoga hike in Phoenix, Arizona; a hot spring under the stars experience in Boulder City, Nevada; an evening with jungle singing bowls and healing meditation in Kecamatan Tegallalang, Indonesia; and more.