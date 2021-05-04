Mindy Kaling and Airbnb Curated an Epic List of Mother’s Day Stays and Activities
Celebrate this weekend or book now and surprise her with a future trip.
Airbnb is on a mission to make sure this Mother's Day is the best one yet for moms everywhere.
According to a new survey commissioned by the peer-to-peer rental company, 91% of moms are excited to resume travel when restrictions lift, 65% of moms with babies or toddlers are currently planning for or seeking outdoor explorations, and 25% of moms want to take a trip over Mother's Day weekend to find some peace and relaxation.
To help them do just that, they commissioned the help of one of the coolest moms out there, Mindy Kaling.
Kaling helped the company curate a special Airbnb Wishlist, the "Mindful Retreats by Mindy Kaling" wishlist, which Airbnb describes as a "collection of serene stays and experiences" ideal for moms looking to get in touch with their friend Mother Nature.
"The best feeling, as a mom, is when I get to travel with my kids and show them something they have never seen before," Kaling shared in a statement. "I'm like this friendly wizard who shows them new places and experiences. I've been dreaming of a relaxing vacation with my kids for a while, getting them outdoors somewhere away from the noise and routine of the city. Over the last year, I've spent some time wanderlusting on Airbnb and planning our next escape, and I'm excited to share my very own wishlist with you all."
Kaling's wishlist, which you can book too, includes everything from a gorgeous 10 person home in Canyon Lake, Texas where moms can take a dip in the pool, hike around the grounds, or just sit and do nothing at all as the kids take care of everything. Her wishlist of homes also includes a peaceful treehouse with an ocean view in Aptos, California; an Alkira Eco-Glamping Retreat in Emerald, Australia; a private spa home near Gatineau Ottawa, the famous invisible house in Joshua Tree, California; and so many more.
Beyond the homes, Kaling also listed a few of her favorite Airbnb experiences for moms, including a yoga hike in Phoenix, Arizona; a hot spring under the stars experience in Boulder City, Nevada; an evening with jungle singing bowls and healing meditation in Kecamatan Tegallalang, Indonesia; and more.
Ready to get serene with your mom? Check out Kaling's entire list and get to booking here.