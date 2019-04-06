This Rainbow and Cupcake-filled 'Unicorn House' Might Be the Most Magical Rental in Italy

How do you make a dream vacation to Italy even dreamier? Sleep among unicorns and rainbows, of course.

The Unicorn House, located in Milan, is a truly whimsical rental for tourists who love good design, as well as lots of rainbows, gold stars, and of course, unicorns.

Booking.com Unicorn House, Milan, Italy Credit: Courtesy of Booking.com

Unicorn House, listed on Booking.com, accommodates two people and is completely decorated from floor to ceiling in unicorn-themed home accessories, art, and furniture. The house debuted as part of Milan's Design Week in honor of International Unicorn Day (April 9), according to Design Diffusion, and it's an especially amazing stay for foodies.

At check in, guests are given a goodie basket filled with unicorn-themed treats, according to Booking.com. Then, after they've settled in, guests can enjoy a tasty cake design lesson from designer Eleonora di Simine (Nana & Nana Cakes) to create their own adorable and delicious unicorn-inspired cookies and cupcakes.

After enjoying the sights of Milan, guests can relax among the colorful clouds of their rental, including getting cozy in unicorn-inspired slippers, bathrobes, pajamas, and bedding. The next morning, a unicorn-themed breakfast is served.

Italy was voted the most desirable international destination by a recent survey, and this house is definitely a good reason to go there.

Booking.com Unicorn House, Milan, Italy Credit: Courtesy of Booking.com

Unfortunately, for now Unicorn House is only bookable for three nights on April 10-12. The price for one night is €70 (about $79 USD).