These Epic Star-chasing Trips Will Take You to See Meteor Showers at the Grand Canyon and Joshua Tree National Park

Looking to see a meteor shower this year? You're not alone. A recent Travel + Leisure Co. survey found that 63% of respondents said they would travel to get a better view of night-sky phenomena. Fortunately, there are plenty of places that offer optimal viewing conditions — particularly Dark Sky Places, certified by the International Dark-Sky Association.

Of course, those destinations are usually fairly remote, far from any light pollution, which makes them a little tricky to get to. But you can now visit two of them — the Grand Canyon in Arizona and Joshua Tree in California, both of which are International Dark Sky Parks — via exclusive travel itineraries from the Travel + Leisure Club, taking the hassle out of trip planning.

The two Travel + Leisure Club stargazing itineraries are completely customizable in terms of activities and dates, so you can let the club's travel concierge know exactly what you're interested in seeing and doing (and when). One of the itineraries offered by the club brings travelers to the Grand Canyon Sky Party from June 18 to June 25, then to catch the peak of the Bootids meteor shower on June 27, all while glamping at the super-chic Under Canvas Grand Canyon.

Under Canvas Grand Canyon tent interior Credit: Bailey Made

If you'd prefer to check out Joshua Tree National Park for the Perseids meteor shower — an extremely active celestial show — during its peak from August 11 to August 12, there's a fully customizable itinerary for that spectacle as well.

The Travel + Leisure Club concierge can boost your trip with extras like star-photography gear, an open-top jeep for transportation, hikes with local guides, and even sound bath ceremonies. That's the beauty of an itinerary that can be 100% personalized — you get exactly what you want out of your vacation.