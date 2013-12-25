Merry Christmas from America's Sweetest Hotels for the Holidays
Aside from more affectionate holiday themes like peace and joy, Christmas to me means one thing: sweets. Whether it’s fresh-baked fruitcake, intricately iced gingerbread cookies, or chocolate squares straight out of an Advent calendar, Santa’s not the only one indulging this season. But hotels are pushing the candy-coated envelope when it comes to desserts this holiday. A festive take over at the Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens in Las Vegas (above) includes an eight-foot-tall reindeer coated in chocolate and a life-size candy house, while an elevator lined in gingerbread bricks at Chicago’s Trump International Hotel & Tower shuttles guests to and from the property's Michelin-starred restaurant Sixteen. Read on for more of America’s Best Hotels for Christmas.
Among the assortment of Christmas scenes at the Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs is the gingerbread-house-themed Legends Café—cute as a button and coated with real gingerbread.
Christmas at the Ritz-Carlton in Charlotte, NC includes an eight-foot-high tree that (we imagine) tastes as great as it looks. Handcrafted by the hotel’s pastry team, this decoration is comprised of some 8,000 red and green French macarons and complemented by a bright red sleigh, made out of sugar and pulled by chocolate reindeer.
Guests at the Trump Chicago can ride the “Gingerbread Express” elevator to the hotel’s Michelin-starred restaurant Sixteen. Enter through four-foot-high candy canes before being greeted by more than 1,100 gingerbread bricks, along with holiday music, a running train set, and a window box overlooking a snowy Alpine scene.
- By Elissa Richard
- By Maria Pedone