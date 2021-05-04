You Can Meditate With Real Monks Live From Japan With This Airbnb Experience

Find some much-needed relaxation and mindfulness all from the comfort of your own home.

Meditation can be a difficult practice to get into without guidance. And, what better guidance can you get than from a real Buddhist monk?

This Online Experience offered through Airbnb lets you do a special, one-hour meditation session from an actual Buddhist monk in Japan. The teacher, named Kuniatsu, has been a monk for over 20 years and has worked in Shitennoji Temple for 12 years, doing zen meditation, according to his host bio on Airbnb. Over the last six years, he has also demonstrated zen meditation to over 8,000 Airbnb guests.

"I believe meditation is one of the best ways for people to find a better life via a healthy body and mind," Kuniatsu wrote.

The online experience begins with Kuniatsu sharing his own meditation practice, followed by two types of guided meditation. The first part is a 20-minute mantra chant, which allows you to deepen your meditation practice, according to the experience description. The second part is a 10-minute breathing out meditation, followed by guest feedback and reflections on their experience.

A Buddhist monk meditating in Japan Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Each session is about one hour and is held 100 percent remotely over Zoom. The experience is noted as being good for groups, as a team-building exercise, or just a way to learn more about your own meditation practice.

Kuniatsu also offers other meditations, including meditation with a candle or mirror, Qigong, Sutra copying, and counting meditation. Anyone interested in other experiences with Kuniatsu can contact him directly.

People of all levels can enjoy this meditation session, whether they have been doing it for years or are complete beginners. The experience is available in both English and Chinese (simplified).

Tickets for this experience are also incredibly affordable, at just $14 per attendee. Private groups can also book together, and there are sessions available at many different times of the day.

For more information or to book this experience, visit the "Meditation with a Japanese Buddhist Monk" listing on Airbnb.