Feel the Power of a Maserati With This Exclusive Driving Experience in Italy

This is your chance to get behind some of the most legendary Maserati models in the world.

Taking a joy ride around Italy in a luxury car sounds like something out of a movie.

But Master Maserati, the car brand's signature driving courses, in partnership with Scuderia de Adamich, is offering new classes this summer for auto-enthusiasts to get their kicks in Italy's Emilia-Romagna region.

Master Maserati will feature several thrilling driving courses that will turn anyone into a master motorist. This annual event is extra special this year, since the brand is also including a special course for its new sports car, the MC20, as well as its Levante Trofeo and Ghibli Trofeo models. These experiences can be customized from four different formats and 10 dates between May 27 and Oct. 14 at the Varano de' Melegari circuit in Parma, Italy. Driving levels for the courses are tailored to driver experience and proficiency.

The first course, the Engine Start, is an entry-level, half-day course that allows participants to drive either a Ghibli Trofeo or Levante Trofeo around a racetrack. All participants can also ride as a passenger on board the MC20 supercar, driven by a professional driver. Dates for this course are May 27, Sept. 30, and Oct. 14 and cost €900 VAT (about $1,071 USD plus taxes and gratuities).

The new GT course involved a whole day's worth of driving and a more intensive experience, with fast-handling sessions, video analysis, and onboard telemetry on the Ghibli Trofeo, Levante Trofeo, and MC20 (in GT Driving Mode). Dates for this course are on June 17 and Sept. 7 and cost €2,400 VAT (about $2,857 plus taxes and gratuities).

Maserati Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Maserati

The Sport course is the most advanced experience, taking place over a whole day. In this experience, participants can enhance their driving abilities aboard the Ghibli Trofeo, Levante Trofeo, and MC20 (driving sessions in GT & SPORT Driving Modes). In addition, participants will receive individual coaching sessions, video analysis, and onboard telemetry, as well as the chance to drive at the wheel of the GranTurismo MC GT4 race car in a racing set-up. Dates for this course are on June 18 and Sept. 8 and cost €4,150 VAT (about $4,940 plus taxes and gratuities).

The MC20 Master course, exclusively for MC20 owners, involves two full days of driving and learning about this new model. Participants can learn specialist techniques behind the wheel, as well as how to take advantage of the MC20's extreme performance. Dates for this course are on June 28 and 29, July 10 and 11, and Sept. 2 and 3. The rate for the course is €10,000 VAT (about $11,903 USD plus taxes and gratuities).

Non-driving guests can also explore the beautiful Emilia-Romagna region on e-bike, take a relaxing break at a thermal spa, or take a day for shopping and dining.

For more information about these driving experiences, visit the Maserati website.