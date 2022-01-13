Following the Life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on a Road Trip Through the Deep South

That fact is what has pushed me, as an adult, to learn more about his life. King was born in Atlanta, and though he traveled around the world — meeting with leaders in countries like Ghana and India — much of his time was spent in the Deep South, where Jim Crow laws had created a world of legalized terror for Black Americans. To better understand his life, and how the South shaped him, my sister and I were inspired to pick up a car in South Carolina for a road trip tracing King's legacy across the region. We decided to walk the same paths he had, visit monuments and landmarks of his influence in each place we stopped, and eat at the restaurants he enjoyed — plus others that might not exist today without his bravery. What I found was a land that had been brutalized by racism, but one that continues to be full of possibility, charm, and, thanks to some of those who live there, hope.