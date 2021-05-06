Nominate Your Favorite Teacher for a 5-night Getaway to Margaritaville

Anyone can nominate an excellent educator in their life.

Teachers, it's time to start searching for that "long lost shaker of salt," because Margaritaville wants to give you a much-needed vacation.

In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, Margaritaville is launching its Our Everyday Heroes initiative, which allows anyone to nominate their favorite teacher, school administrator, or counselor for a chance to win a five-night vacation at a Margaritaville resort location.

Not only have teachers had a rough 2020, but these professionals often make big sacrifices in order to educate the next generation, so they certainly deserve a week-long all-expenses-paid getaway in paradise.

View of and from the penthouse balconies at Margaritaville Resort Nassau Credit: Courtesy of Margaritaville

Each winner will be treated to daily breakfasts, a $1,000 travel voucher, and more, in addition to their stay.

Fifteen educators from across the nation will be chosen for the five-night package at one of the resort's many locations (Florida, Tennessee, California, New York, Mexico, and Costa Rica, among others). And one very special educator (and three of their guests) will be treated to a seven-night vacation at the Margaritaville Beach Resort in Nassau, Bahamas.

Exterior view of Margaritaville Resort Nassau at sunset Credit: Courtesy of Margaritaville

All submissions must be made online and include a photo of the nominee with a caption about why they deserve a trip full of fun and relaxation. Winners will be selected based on a range of criteria, including number of votes and social media shares they earn as well as insights from Margaritaville's selection committee.

Many other brands have been showing their appreciation for teachers during the COVID-19 pandemic as well, including Olay, which offered massive skincare packages, and Qatar Airways, which gave away 21,000 round-trip tickets. It's one small way the travel industry is saying thank you to some of the people who have never stopped working throughout this turbulent time.

For more information or to nominate your favorite teacher, administrator, or school counselor, visit the Margaritaville website.