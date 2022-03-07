These Gorgeous Villas at a Caribbean Hotel Come With a Complimentary Private Jet Membership

The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly led to an increased interest in private aviation. With many travelers concerned for their health, flying private allows frequent fliers to eschew busy airports, avoid crowded planes, and affords a level of convenience that commercial flights simply can't match. For those who have considered making the switch to private charters, but have been in search of a great deal, this exceptional offer may just be what you've been waiting for.

Casa de Campo, aerial coastal beach area and pool Credit: Courtesy of Casa de Campo

The one-year membership, which would otherwise cost $2,995, provides access to Wheels Up's fleet of more than 1,500 aircraft with dynamic pricing. The company offers private flights that start at approximately $5,000 per hour, depending on the jet size and destination, with the option to share a jet with other members that'll reduce costs by 50 percent or more. And to make private aviation even more accessible, they also have empty-leg flights from as low as $295.

In addition to private aviation, Wheels Up members receive a host of other benefits (among them, access to exclusive partnerships like this one from Casa de Campo and Wheels Up). Members are also invited to parties at major events like the Super Bowl, Art Basel, and the Masters; intimate gatherings with their ambassadors that include celebrities, athletes, and business leaders; and luxury getaways at a reduced rate. Also, thanks to their partnership with Delta, you can earn Medallion status based on your spending through Wheels Up and receive discounts on select Delta commercial flights.

But what can you expect back at Casa de Campo's villas? These luxurious accommodations in the Dominican Republic range from four to eight bedrooms and are outfitted with amenities like a full kitchen, outdoor dining terrace, and a private pool. You'll also have perks such as private roundtrip transfers from La Romana International Airport, butler service, daily breakfast prepared in your villa, a $500 resort credit, as well as two free rounds of golf.

While you're there, make sure to explore everything else the 7,000-acre property has to offer. You'll have access to the resort's private Minitas Beach, a spa with treatments rooted in Ayurvedic techniques, tennis courts, an equestrian center, water sports, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a variety of excursions that include trips to the nearby Catalina Island and tours of Cueva de las Maravillas (Cave of Wonders). Plus, when it comes to food and drink, you'll be spoiled for choice with 10 dining options and eight bars and lounges to pick from.