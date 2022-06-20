At Walden Retreats, paddle the river by day and stargaze with a bottle of Texas wine by night.

This Glamping Site in Texas Hill Country Just Reopened — With Breathtaking River Views and In-room Clawfoot Tubs

In Texas Hill Country, there are plenty of glamping options: domes, treehouses, cabins, Airstreams, and luxury tents. Whether you're a Texas resident or visiting via Austin or San Antonio, the Hill Country region is easily accessible — and now there's a new must-stay option near Johnson City.

After a major expansion, Walden Retreats is open for summer, and it's the most stunning luxury glamping experience in the area. Tucked away off Highway 290 with nearly 100 acres of land along the Pedernales River, the semi-remote landscape inspires visitors to stay offline and truly live in the moment. Among the 15 safari-style canvas tents is a breathtaking variety of oak and juniper trees and patches of prickly pear flowers, blooming bright yellow in the summer months.

Walden Retreats near Johnson City, Texas Credit: Mariah Tyler

Inspired by Henry David Thoreau, Walden Retreats is all about finding solitude among natural surroundings. The real beauty of this getaway is that everything is provided for you — so you can focus on experiencing the serenity of nature without managing the hassles of camping. Each fully enclosed tent is air conditioned with running water and comes with a full kitchen, including cookware, dinnerware, and even olive oil and salt and pepper. The king-size bed and fireplace are cozy, and the clawfoot tub is a dream — you'll be quoting Thoreau's "Walden" before you know it.

Inside bedroom area in suite at Walden Retreats near Johnson City, Texas Credit: Mariah Tyler

Suite living room space at Walden Retreats near Johnson City, Texas Credit: Mariah Tyler

All of these elements make it effortless to lean into relaxing and benefit from a mental reset without any worry or stress. Each tent is positioned to accommodate privacy without making guests feel completely alone in the woods.

Suite deck and bathroom with clawfoot tub at Walden Retreats near Johnson City, Texas Credit: Mariah Tyler

The luxurious tents are difficult to leave, and you certainly don't have to, but the property's walking trails — particularly the hike to the river — are worth the effort. The riverfront is quiet and peaceful, and you can take out a canoe and soak in the sounds of water and wildlife with views of the rocky hillsides.

Pedernales River access at Walden Retreats near Johnson City, Texas Credit: Mariah Tyler

After an afternoon by the river, check out the main house for provisions from local purveyors and Texas winemakers and settle in for some stargazing. With the constant pull of everyday life, a weekend away is well spent under the stars.

Bluebonnet suite at Walden Retreats seen at night Credit: Mariah Tyler

In the fall, Walden Retreats plans to launch a supper club series, featuring a quarterly outdoor dinner with a variety of well-known chefs and menus that will highlight seasonal offerings.