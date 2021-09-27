This Private Island Resort in Fiji Just Launched Incredible Luxury Residences You Can Rent

In November, Fiji will welcome foreign travelers back once again. That means you have plenty of time to book your next visit. After nearly 21 months away from the islands, it's time to go big or go home by planning a luxury-filled getaway to VOMO Island Fiji.

The beach at VOMO Island Fiji Credit: Courtesy of VOMO Island Fiji

VOMO Island is an absolute five-star experience, featuring expansive lush, landscaped grounds, sugar sand beaches, and 255 private acres to roam. And, with just 34 private residences and resort villas, it's a place where you can still socially distance from just about everyone. It's also a place where you can truly immerse yourself in Fijian culture and leave with a deeper appreciation for your travels.

"Heartfelt luxury is the center of VOMO's ethos, bringing world-renowned Fijian hospitality and warmth to each experience," reps for the resort said in a statement. "Guests will be able to fully immerse themselves in authentic Fijian cultural practices, such as a weekly Mele and Lovo night, followed by a traditional Kava ceremony. With a family-first mentality, VOMO is also incredibly proud to have been one of the few island resorts to have retained every member of their 120-team staff throughout the pandemic, and 100% vaccinated."

As for what's new on the island since those pre-pandemic days, the resort announced two new luxury beachfront residences, each with its own private pool, entertainment spaces, ocean views, and direct beach access.

The palms pool at VOMO Island Fiji Credit: Courtesy of VOMO Island Fiji

The first residence, Talei Taki (meaning "precious place,") is a four-bedroom vacation home built using natural timbers throughout to help it give off that tropical living vibe. It also comes with a 14-meter infinity pool set amidst the Dilo trees with views straight to the Yasawa Islands.

Aerial view of the residence at VOMO Island Fiji Credit: Courtesy of VOMO Island Fiji

The second space, Reef House, comes with 100 meters of private beachfront overlooking the Yasawa Islands, and is VOMO's largest private residence. The contemporary five-bedroom home is ideal for family or group getaways as it can comfortably house up to 10 people, of any age, at once.