New Jet Dubbed the 'Ferrari of the Skies' Is One of the Fastest Long-haul Aircraft in the World
Private aviation company VistaJet just debuted a brand-new addition to its fleet: the Global 7500 by aircraft manufacturer Bombardier. The latest jet inclusion, dubbed the "Ferrari of the Skies" by VistaJet, gives travelers the ability to fly farther than most jets allow, boasting a 7,700-nautical-mile range.
The Global 7500s offers travelers the ability to fly routes like Singapore to San Francisco and New York to Hong Kong on a private jet, a rarity in private aviation prior to the Global 7500s debut.
"With VistaJet, passengers can travel long-haul on the Global 7500 to 187 countries worldwide, unlocking access to 96 percent of the world and some of the most hard-to-reach areas in a single flight," Éric Martel, Bombardier's president and CEO, told Travel + Leisure. "It flies at a higher altitude (up to 51,000 feet) than commercial jets, where the air is thinner, thus allowing the aircraft to fly faster while burning less fuel."
Each jet is equipped with the largest aircraft cabin available on a private jet, so travelers can expect to encounter incredibly luxe interiors. In fact, it's the only business jet with four living spaces, including a private bedroom, large galley area, and living area with a table that seats six. It also features seats with a deep recline feature, a sophisticated air purification system with an advanced HEPA filter, and Soleil, which is aviation's first circadian rhythm-based lighting.
The debut of the Global 7500s as part of VistaJet's fleet is a momentous occasion for both companies; it marks the delivery of the 10th Global 7500 in the VistaJet fleet and the 100th Global 7500 Bombardier has produced. "We are extremely proud of this landmark moment with Bombardier, as we grow our Global 7500 fleet and meet the growing demand for ultra-long-range solutions," Thomas Flohr, VistaJet's founder and chairman, said in a statement released to T+L. "We look forward to welcoming more members and supporting the business world as our growing fleet of Global 7500 aircraft opens a new era for long-haul private travel."
Those looking to take a spin on the long-haul aircraft can sign up for VistaJet membership or take advantage of the company's on-demand offerings. The private aviation company offers custom-tailored flight subscription plans with access to its entire fleet at a fixed hourly rate as well as preferential rates on empty-leg flights. Learn more about VistaJet membership and on-demand flights, and the new fleet of Global 7500s here.
- New Jet Dubbed the 'Ferrari of the Skies' Is One of the Fastest Long-haul Aircraft in the World
- This Business Class-only Airline Just Debuted a 22-day Trip Around the World
- This Miami Hotspot Was a Members-only Social Club in the 1930s — Here's Why It Still Hosts A-listers Today
- This Business Class-only Airline Is Launching Flights From NYC to Italy Just in Time for Summer Travel