VistaJet just added Bombardier's Global 7500s to its fleet — and the jets fly at an astounding 51,000 feet.

New Jet Dubbed the 'Ferrari of the Skies' Is One of the Fastest Long-haul Aircraft in the World

Private aviation company VistaJet just debuted a brand-new addition to its fleet: the Global 7500 by aircraft manufacturer Bombardier. The latest jet inclusion, dubbed the "Ferrari of the Skies" by VistaJet, gives travelers the ability to fly farther than most jets allow, boasting a 7,700-nautical-mile range.

The Global 7500s offers travelers the ability to fly routes like Singapore to San Francisco and New York to Hong Kong on a private jet, a rarity in private aviation prior to the Global 7500s debut.

"With VistaJet, passengers can travel long-haul on the Global 7500 to 187 countries worldwide, unlocking access to 96 percent of the world and some of the most hard-to-reach areas in a single flight," Éric Martel, Bombardier's president and CEO, told Travel + Leisure. "It flies at a higher altitude (up to 51,000 feet) than commercial jets, where the air is thinner, thus allowing the aircraft to fly faster while burning less fuel."

VistaJet Global 7500 on the tarmac runway Credit: Courtesy of VistaJet

Dining on board the VistaJet Global 7500 Credit: Courtesy of VistaJet

Each jet is equipped with the largest aircraft cabin available on a private jet, so travelers can expect to encounter incredibly luxe interiors. In fact, it's the only business jet with four living spaces, including a private bedroom, large galley area, and living area with a table that seats six. It also features seats with a deep recline feature, a sophisticated air purification system with an advanced HEPA filter, and Soleil, which is aviation's first circadian rhythm-based lighting.

The sleep interior of the VistaJet Global 7500 Credit: Courtesy of VistaJet

The debut of the Global 7500s as part of VistaJet's fleet is a momentous occasion for both companies; it marks the delivery of the 10th Global 7500 in the VistaJet fleet and the 100th Global 7500 Bombardier has produced. "We are extremely proud of this landmark moment with Bombardier, as we grow our Global 7500 fleet and meet the growing demand for ultra-long-range solutions," Thomas Flohr, VistaJet's founder and chairman, said in a statement released to T+L. "We look forward to welcoming more members and supporting the business world as our growing fleet of Global 7500 aircraft opens a new era for long-haul private travel."