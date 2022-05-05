The Manhattan real estate market just got a luxury boost.

Gianni Versace's New York City Mansion Just Hit the Market for $70 Million — See the Incredible Photos

Bathroom in Versace Mansion in New York City

Bathroom in Versace Mansion in New York City

Manhattan is home to some notoriously over-the-top, multimillion-dollar penthouses and residences. And the latest one is easily one of the most opulent properties we've ever seen. We are talking about late designer Gianni Versace's former townhouse that has recently come up for sale.

Exterior of Versace Mansion in New York City Credit: Eitan Gamliely for Sotheby’s International Realty

The elegant six-story limestone mansion sits on a quiet street on Manhattan's Upper East Side, between Fifth and Madison avenues, and boasts 14,175 square feet of interior space. The property, which dates back to the 1950s, was completely redesigned by Versace, who purchased the building in 1995 and infused it with his signature, Italian Baroque-inspired style.

The seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom, and three half-bathrooms house features five fireplaces, an elevator, gazebo, rooftop terrace, spacious garden, game room, and Moroccan-style media room.

Formal living room in Versace Mansion in New York City Credit: Travis Mark for Sotheby’s International Realty

Casual living room in Versace Mansion in New York City Credit: Travis Mark for Sotheby’s International Realty

Primary bedroom suite in Versace Mansion in New York City Credit: Travis Mark for Sotheby’s International Realty

And its grand décor is every bit as impressive as its layout. A sweeping circular staircase located in a marble entryway welcomes residents, while a full-length balcony with garden views lets plenty of light into the space. A spectacular dining room clad in hand-painted canvas walls inspired by Robert Adam's Etruscan Room in Osterley Park opens directly to the garden, making it perfect for entertaining guests and large parties. And as if this wasn't grand enough, a living room on the third floor has masterfully painted ceilings and features restored, 19th-century panels brought in from a Florentine palazzo. The master suite has an oversized "spa bathroom" with gold moldings, Ionic-inspired columns, a marble jacuzzi, a steam shower, and double sinks.

Closet in Versace Mansion in New York City Credit: Travis Mark for Sotheby’s International Realty

Stair way interior in Versace Mansion in New York City Credit: Travis Mark for Sotheby’s International Realty

A second kitchen with a bathroom is located on the top floor servicing the game and media rooms. And finally, the new owners of this sprawling mansion will also be treated to some seriously gorgeous views of Midtown Manhattan, courtesy of the gazebo-outfitted rooftop terrace.

Rooftop of Versace Mansion in New York City Credit: Travis Mark for Sotheby’s International Realty