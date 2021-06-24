Want Absolute Luxury in the Maldives? Rent This Island for $1 Million a Night

If you're ready to travel again, but not quite ready to do so among others, a stay at Velaa Private Island may be just what you're looking for in a vacation. All it will cost you is a cool $1 million a night.

Nestled within the Noonu Atoll in the Maldives, Velaa Private Island is the very definition of both "private" and "luxury."

Exterior of the spa at Velaa Private Island Credit: Courtesy of Velaa Private Island

The island offers a variety of villas for you and your friends or family to fill - including an ocean pool house that sits at the very tip of the water villa jetty, which comes with two bedrooms, an oversized living and dining area, and 180-degree ocean views. Guests can also choose to stay in the Romantic Residence that is only accessible by boat. The private one-bedroom villa sits suspended above the lagoon, which the hotel explains, makes it an ideal spot for "honeymooners or a romantic getaway."

The tavaru at Velaa Private Island Credit: Courtesy of Velaa Private Island

But, of course, with the buyout, you get your choice and can stay in any room you wish. With the buyout, guests will also have access to the Velaa Spa, which comes with a new range of treatments, including a chardonnay body scrub and a green caviar facial. Guests can also hop in the water and use the semi-submarine to see as much of the local wildlife the Maldives has to offer, or stay above it by using the island's water hoverboards to play like a kid again.

A residence at Velaa Private Island Credit: Courtesy of Velaa Private Island

Guests will also be able to sit on their own private beach where celebrity singers may or may not show up to serenade you. At sunset, guests can also hop on a private yacht for a cruise, dinner, and evening diving expeditions.

The golf course at Velaa Private Island Credit: Courtesy of Velaa Private Island

And, there will always be someone around to assist you as the island has a guest-to-staff ratio of 1:8, including dedicated butlers for every room.