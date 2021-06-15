Take your vacations to the next level.

These New Private Jet Trips Show You the Best of Mexico, Iceland, and the West Coast Wine Regions

TCS World Travel, a company specializing in all-inclusive jet expeditions and custom itineraries, has three new adventures for travelers to enjoy.

Private jet trip around the world in Iceland and Mexico Credit: Courtesy of TCS World Travel

In June, the company announced the new intimate private jet trips for 10 people, which it says are all "perfect for couples or solo travelers" looking to get out and explore again in the late summer or early fall. Here's what you need to know about each trip so you can pick the right one for you.

Wine and wellness through Oregon and California

With the Wine and Wellness trip, guests will travel by private jet to experience the world-class wines grown and produced in both Oregon and California. The trip includes exclusive access and private tastings in Oregon's Willamette Valley, a relaxing wellness retreat on the island of Lana'i, including a private sunset sail, private wellness consultations, and more, along with a bicycle tour in Sonoma, California. This trip takes place from Aug. 25 - Sept. 3, 2021. Pricing starts at $49,500 per person based on double occupancy.

Mother Nature trip in Iconic Iceland

For those looking for an epic Mother Nature-inspired trip, there's Iconic Iceland. While on the journey, guests will explore Iceland from south to north by private air and see glaciers, waterfalls, and volcanoes all in one go. Guests will also have plenty of time to relax in the nation's natural hot springs and blue lagoon waters as well. This trip takes place from Aug. 9-18, 2021 and pricing begins at $49,000 per person based on double occupancy.

See the best of Mexico in one luxury getaway

