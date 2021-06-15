These New Private Jet Trips Show You the Best of Mexico, Iceland, and the West Coast Wine Regions
Take your vacations to the next level.
TCS World Travel, a company specializing in all-inclusive jet expeditions and custom itineraries, has three new adventures for travelers to enjoy.
In June, the company announced the new intimate private jet trips for 10 people, which it says are all "perfect for couples or solo travelers" looking to get out and explore again in the late summer or early fall. Here's what you need to know about each trip so you can pick the right one for you.
Wine and wellness through Oregon and California
With the Wine and Wellness trip, guests will travel by private jet to experience the world-class wines grown and produced in both Oregon and California. The trip includes exclusive access and private tastings in Oregon's Willamette Valley, a relaxing wellness retreat on the island of Lana'i, including a private sunset sail, private wellness consultations, and more, along with a bicycle tour in Sonoma, California. This trip takes place from Aug. 25 - Sept. 3, 2021. Pricing starts at $49,500 per person based on double occupancy.
Mother Nature trip in Iconic Iceland
For those looking for an epic Mother Nature-inspired trip, there's Iconic Iceland. While on the journey, guests will explore Iceland from south to north by private air and see glaciers, waterfalls, and volcanoes all in one go. Guests will also have plenty of time to relax in the nation's natural hot springs and blue lagoon waters as well. This trip takes place from Aug. 9-18, 2021 and pricing begins at $49,000 per person based on double occupancy.
See the best of Mexico in one luxury getaway
On this private jet escape to Mexico, guests will get to explore five different regions and enjoy exclusive access to archeological wonders, unique landscapes, and cultural treasures along the way. The trip begins in the Riviera Maya and includes day trips to Chichen Itza and the underground Rio Secreto. Guests will also get to see the ancient ruins of Palenque, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, before visiting the historic city of Oaxaca and then stay in a hacienda in the Highlands of Colima before unwinding in Riviera Nayarit. This trip takes place from Sept. 30 - Oct. 11, 2021. Pricing begins at $47,500 per person based on double occupancy.