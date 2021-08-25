Canada began welcoming Americans as of August 9 — so now's the time to book.

These Private Jet Trips Around Canada are the Perfect Way to See the Country's Most Iconic Attractions

Canoe on Lake Moraine with glaciers in the Rocky Mountains, Alberta, Canada

Canoe on Lake Moraine with glaciers in the Rocky Mountains, Alberta, Canada

A private plane being used by TCS World Travel Credit: Courtesy of TCS World Travel

The Western Canada itinerary transports you to three magical destinations via private jet on a 10-day journey from the Rockies to the Pacific. Travelers will start the trip in Banff National Park, where in addition to enjoying the breathtaking views of mountains, lakes, and nature, you'll trek through Icefields Parkway and canoe through Moraine Lake.

View of the Fairmont Banff in the mountains Credit: Courtesy of TCS World Travel

The tour continues to the sweeping Okanagan Valley, where guests will indulge in delicious wines and innovative farm-to-table cuisines from this spectacular region. Finally, there's time to unwind and connect with nature during a visit to Nimmo Bay Resort. This remote retreat located in the Southern Great Bear Rainforest of British Columbia offers bespoke experiences, including a full-day culinary exploration that gives guests the opportunity to prepare a gourmet meal from wild local ingredients.

Pricing for this all-inclusive trip through Western Canada starts at $36,900 per person, based on double occupancy, though TCS can accommodate any group size.

On the opposite coast, TCS is offering a luxurious PJ journey through Eastern Canada with their Atlantic Canada tour. From exploring the bustling and vibrant neighborhoods of Montreal to roaming through the tiny villages and taking in the scenic coastal views of Prince Edward Island and Fogo Island, and finally traversing Nova Scotia, travelers will partake in an incredible eastern adventure.