Visit 4 Gorgeous East Coast Destinations in One Epic Private Jet Trip

Searching for a truly luxurious vacation? Look no further — this all-inclusive, East Coast island-hopping escape via private jet is the answer to any wanderlust calling. TCS World Travel's one-of-a-kind Uncharted U.S. Islands by Private Air getaway offers adventurers the chance to travel in style.

For $52,500 per person, travelers can hop between four coveted destinations, heading south along the East Coast for an epic 12-day trip. With the help of a personal TCS luxury travel consultant, vacationers will create an itinerary that can be completely personalized. Pricing includes all accommodations and activities in the proposed itinerary.

From Bar Harbor, Maine, to Nantucket, Massachusetts, to Bluffton, South Carolina, and over to Key West, Florida, each destination offers its own special flare.

And the night's accommodations aren't just stopovers — they're worth a visit on their own. From the grandiose Harborside Hotel in Bar Harbor, Maine, and the historic Nantucket Hotel in Massachusetts to South Carolina's welcoming Montage Palmetto Bluff and the gorgeous Gardens Hotel in Key West, guests will feel like they're living a life of royalty.

Kicking off the journey in Maine, travelers can set sail on a private sailboat for a sunset cruise around Mount Desert Island or hike along the numerous gorgeous trails within Acadia National Park.

Next, explore the seaport town of Nantucket and embark on a jeep tour, visiting beaches, shops, and restaurants along the way. Then, dive into the heart of New England culture by setting out on a boat ride to a secret spot to dig and open clams right on the beach — before cooking and eating them.

At the third stop in Bluffton, South Carolina, nature and warm Southern hospitality come together. Take a walking tour to learn about the city's heritage before escaping to a private island tucked between Palmetto Bluff and Daufuskie Island.

Finally, end the journey in the tropics of Florida, near the southernmost point of the United States in sunny Key West. Travel 70 miles west of Key West to Dry Tortugas National Park, an area that's renowned for its marine life, ocean scenery, and pirate legends. And after a day of excitement, take on the destination's pulsing nightlife scene.