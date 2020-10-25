You can relax on the same yacht as Beyonce at the

This Resort Is Offering a $50,000 Sunset Yacht Ride and It Comes With Caviar and an Underwater Museum Visit

The Grand Velas Riviera Maya in Mexico wants to treat you like an A-lister. All it will cost you is $50,000 for an afternoon. Don’t let the sticker shock scare you because this experience is well worth the price.

The hotel is now offering up its iconic yacht, The VanDutch, for all its guests as part of the Sunset VanDutch Experience. This way, everyone can live like Beyoncé, Leonardo DiCaprio, and David Beckham, who’ve all been spotted on the vessel on their vacations.

The experience includes a socially distanced ride along the azure Mexican Caribbean Coast aboard the vessel, along with a visit to an underwater museum, watersports, and even an evening firework show.

Image zoom Courtesy of MUSA

While onboard, guests will also be treated to a multi-course, gourmet menu, including Imperial Beluga Caviar, tapas, and nigiri of acorn-fed Iberian ham and Joselito gran reserve. Guests can also snack on Caribbean lobster ceviche with papantla vanilla and melon shoots, a tray of oysters, prawns, crabs, mussels, and sustainably sourced fish and Tuna Toro.

Along with the meal, guests can also enjoy what the hotel calls an “ancestral beverage tasting,” featuring lesser-known Mexican spirits and a wide selection of premium mezcals and tequilas.

Need a nap? That’s OK. The boat features both a Bimini top for shade so guests can snooze in the fresh air or head down below to the boat’s queen-size cabin, which comes with its own bathroom and shower as well. Though once you’re ready to kick it up a notch, the boat also comes with its own Simrad radio sound system, LED floor lighting, and underwater lights to make it into a party.

The experience is available for up to six, including children, at a time, and runs at $50,000.

Once back on dry land, guests can check into their oceanfront or ocean view room. Don’t worry. Each one of the hotel’s 539 suites are ultra-spacious, clocking in at more than 1,100-square-feet.