Ring in the New Year From Your Own Private Yacht in Miami — for $16,000

Stay One Degree, a travel brand known for uniting a community of like-minded owners and renters of the finest homes (while offering more than 3,500 houses and yachts in 250-plus destinations), has teamed up with the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group to launch a marvelously extravagant Stay & Sail package — perfect for those planning an unforgettable New Year's Eve celebration. As the name suggests, travelers will get to experience Miami by both land and sea.

Miami Yacht with luxury interiors Credit: Courtesy of Stay One Degree

The package starts at $16,750 for four adults and includes a two-night stay in two Deluxe Bay View Rooms at the Mandarin Oriental, Miami, late checkout until 3:30 p.m., a $75 resort credit per room (for all hotel outlets, including restaurants and the spa), an all-American breakfast at La Mar restaurant, and an assortment of additional surprise welcome amenities. The setup also comes with luxury transportation to and from the marina for a private yacht sailing, which is guided by an expert captain and attentive maritime crew. A customized Mandarin Oriental food and beverage catering package rounds out the offerings.

Ahead of the midnight festivities, travelers can spend a sunny Florida afternoon on the yacht sailing to the beaches and sandbars of Biscayne Bay, the pristine waters of Elliott Key and Key Largo, as well as a number of other hidden locations only accessible by private boat. After sundown, it's time to ring in 2022 by watching fireworks light up the sky from the yacht's deck, while anchored just off the coast.

And for those who already have New Year's Eve plans, but still want to book this experience at a later date, the package is reservable for stays through April 30 of 2022.