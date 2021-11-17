The World's Most Exclusive Address Is Actually on a Yacht — and Its 39 Apartments Just Hit the Market

Few trips are as luxurious as one aboard a superyacht. Impeccable service, stunning surroundings, exceptional amenities, and divine cuisine all combine to create a unique experience that you may never want to leave. Pretty soon, you won't have to buy a superyacht of your own to live on one. In 2024, the superyacht Somnio will launch with 39 luxurious apartments — a true floating paradise.

At 222 meters (or nearly 730 feet), and with 33,500 GRT (gross register tonnage), Somnio will be the largest yacht in the world by both length and volume. (The current record is Azzam, which measures 180 meters.) Somnio will cost a staggering €500 million and is being built by VARD in Norway.

Instead of the typical cabins aboard a yacht, every unit will be an ultra-luxury apartment with expansive windows. The smallest apartments are close to 2,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space, while the largest spans over 10,300 square feet, including a nearly 4,000-square-foot private terrace. The interiors are completely bespoke, down to the layout. Somnio is working with three top design firms that specialize in yachting: Tillberg Design of Sweden, Winch Design, and Luttenberger Design.

Somnio Superyacht interior designs by Luttenberger Designs Credit: Courtesy of Luttenberger Designs

Owners can choose the number of bedrooms and optional rooms, including a private kitchen, gym, or library. Every apartment will have a private outdoor space, a rarity among even the largest superyacht charters. (Most outdoor space is open to all guests aboard a yacht.) Floor-to-ceiling windows flood the apartments with light and allow for stunning views. Owners will be able to admire the iconic cliffs of the Amalfi Coast, the New York City skyline, or even see polar bears and penguins in Antarctica — all from the privacy of their apartments.

Somnio Superyacht interior designs by Luttenberger Designs Credit: Courtesy of Luttenberger Designs

Naturally, the amenities aboard are extensive. There's a large aft deck for days at sea, which includes a beach club with a lap pool and two large spas. There are plenty of loungers and outdoor seating so you can soak up the sun and the views. For water sports, head to the marina at the stern of the yacht, where there will be experts in fishing, diving, snorkeling, and more. There's also a helicopter landing pad for residents looking to arrive in style.

Somnio Superyacht designs by Winch Design Credit: Courtesy of Winch Design

Inside, there are two restaurants. World-class chefs will board at select destinations to cook their famous cuisine and immerse owners in local culture. There's a 10,000-bottle wine cellar with incredible vintages, a top-deck lounge and library, a sports bar, a movie theater, and the Connoisseur Club for fine spirits and cigars. Health and wellness are a focus aboard, too; Somnia will have medical care aboard, and there's a great fitness area and a spa, as well.

Interior room and terrace of Somnio Superyacht by Tillberg Design of Sweden Credit: Courtesy of Tillberg Design of Sweden

Co-founder and captain Erik Bredhe, formerly captain of The World, a cruise ship-sized vessel with 165 residences, is certainly the man to lead such an ambitious undertaking. "Beauty may be found as much on the inside of Somnio as it is on the outside," he said. "As the only residential superyacht in the world, we are delighted to work with designers that complement our exacting standards. Our owners will experience only the best, as is befitting of a yacht of this nature."