A New Luxury Hotel Is Opening in Belize With a Private Island and a Secret Beach on Ambergris Caye

The residences are raised on stilts in a typical Belizean style, with open and spacious interiors that seamlessly blend the indoor with the tropical outdoor.

The residences are raised on stilts in a typical Belizean style, with open and spacious interiors that seamlessly blend the indoor with the tropical outdoor.

Six Senses — one of the best hotel brands in the world, according to Travel + Leisure's 2021 World's Best Awards — just announced that it's unveiling a new property in Belize. The latest resort in the company's five-star portfolio will take up residence across two different (and equally idyllic) areas of the Central American country when it opens in 2025.

Part of the resort will be on the awe-inspiring Ambergris Caye. Perhaps the most coveted Belizean island, Ambergris Caye is known for its exquisite white-sand beaches and pristine water perfect for snorkeling. On Ambergris Caye, the resort will feature 24 two- to seven-bedroom residences lining a 700-foot private beach, as well as an organic garden and a center for diving and marine exploration. The residences will be sold to travelers seeking a dream island abode — because who doesn't want a vacation home with luxury hotel amenities?

Aerial view of the resort and residences that will be set across a serene private island and a sun-drenched stretch of Secret Beach. Credit: Courtesy of Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas

The resort will extend beyond Ambergris Caye, too — five minutes away by speedboat, Six Senses Belize will continue to unfold on a 10-acre private island with overwater villas and an over-the-top Wellness Village. The 45 villas and Wellness Village are less than two miles from the secret beach on Ambergris Caye. Holistic well-being is a central part of Six Senses' ethos as a brand, so it more than stands to reason that the Wellness Village will be equipped with an anti-aging center, alchemy bar, alfresco yoga facility, and treatments including Mayan-inspired energy healing practices.

"Throughout, the emphasis has been placed on sensitive integration of landscaping to connect guests with nature and allow for greater privacy and coveted 'desert island' appeal," said Six Senses chief executive officer Neil Jacobs in a statement released to T+L. "We've drawn inspiration from local craft and Belizean life, capturing the spirit and history of Mayan architecture and local heritage. Everything has been done to embody a new generation of travelers eager to make memories, while preserving the island for future generations."

Guests will enjoy unspoiled horizon views from the overwater sunset bar at Six Senses Belize Credit: Courtesy of Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas

As the Six Senses team continues to develop the resort, sustainability and high-concept design remain top of mind. It's all a collaboration between three architecture and design firms — Studio Caban serves as the architect on the project, while Maed Collective does the interiors and Maat Handasa works on the landscape design. They're building primarily with renewable wood and incorporating solar for optimal energy efficiency. And in the name of preserving the island's surroundings and natural resources, the forthcoming hotel plans to foster plant growth that will serve as a habitat for the stunning birds of Belize.