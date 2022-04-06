The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection's First Ship Sets Sail in August — and We Got a Sneak Peek Inside

Two-story lofts, floor-to-ceiling windows, private balconies, and high ceilings may sound like features of an ultra-luxe residence in a city like New York or London, but it is actually what awaits travelers that board Evrima, the first ship in The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. The hospitality company will make its long-anticipated debut into the yachting space this August when Evrima sets sail on its inaugural voyage in the Mediterranean.

Ritz Carlton Yacht interiors Credit: Francisco Martin

The 623-foot-long Evrima will feature 149 spacious suites with a contemporary look reminiscent of The Ritz-Carlton Residences in Sunny Isles, Miami Beach, and Los Angeles. In addition to the sleek interiors, all suites will have higher ceilings resulting in expansive, light-filled guest rooms. And if you're traveling with family, you'll have the option to combine neighboring suites into larger, open-concept spaces. Signature Ritz-Carlton amenities such as king-size beds, double-vanity bathrooms, and luxury linens will make guests feel like they are checking into their favorite Ritz-Carlton property.

Ritz Carlton Yacht interiors Credit: Francisco Martin

"Thoughtful, anticipatory, and genuine service is a hallmark of our brand and plays a vital role in translating The Ritz-Carlton experience to sea. It is also important to us that our guests feel at home when staying with us, so Evrima was designed to perfectly blend the lifestyle of one of our resorts with the casual freedom of a yachting holiday," Donna McNamara, vice president and global brand leader for The Ritz-Carlton, told Travel + Leisure via email.

Ritz Carlton Yacht interiors Credit: Francisco Martin

The onboard experiences will be just as exclusive as the suites. Evrima's signature restaurant, S.E.A, led by acclaimed chef Sven Elverfeld will treat patrons to a European tasting menu in a sophisticated setting. The ship's facilities also include a tranquil spa where travelers can indulge in beauty and wellness treatments while enjoying the stunning ocean views.

Voyages will venture to the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, Central America, and South America, and most journeys will be sail for seven to 10 days. Each itinerary includes a variety of shore excursions led by local guides. Experiences include truffle hunting in Croatia, exclusive tours of the Picasso Museum in Barcelona, and exploring the glamour of the French Riviera in a vintage car.

Ritz Carlton Yacht interiors Credit: Francisco Martin

"The debut of Evrima signifies an incredibly exciting moment for The Ritz-Carlton brand. Over the past several years, we have been thoughtfully expanding and evolving our portfolio, continuing to create the type of exceptional experiences that the modern luxury traveler is seeking," McNamara said.

"An important element of that evolution is our brand extensions," McNamara continued. "With the launch of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, travelers will be able to experience the brand in an entirely new way. In fact, many of the bookings have come from those who are entirely new to the cruising space. I find this particularly exciting because it illustrates a desire for innovation and deep trust in the brand. The Ritz-Carlton has always led the way in luxury hospitality, and we are thrilled to be the first to offer luxury accommodations both on land and at sea."

Ritz Carlton Yacht interiors Credit: Francisco Martin

The hospitality company recently announced that it is already working on two more superyachts with renowned French shipyard Chantiers de l'Atlantique. Ilma and Luminara, slated to set sail in 2024 and 2025, respectively, will each feature more than 200 suites with private terraces. London-based design studio AD Associates has teamed up with Finnish yacht stylist Aivan to work on both vessels' interior and exterior design. The yachts will also feature five restaurants, six bars, a wine vault, and a Ritz-Carlton Spa, among other facilities.