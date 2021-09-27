Sir Richard Branson has been one busy bee when it comes to building his travel empire. Not only did he recently deliver his first Virgin Voyages ship to New York City, but now, he's announcing he has some all-new villas for you to rent, too.

In September, Branson announced the addition of two new grand estates to Moskito Island, his latest hospitality endeavor in the British Virgin Islands.

The Point Estate - Great Room Exterior Sunset Credit: Adam Slama/Courtesy of Virgin Limited Edition

"Moskito Island is the newest jewel of the Caribbean; a truly one-of-a-kind escape where visitors can enjoy the luxuries of the most stunning unspoiled surroundings, whilst having the convenience and luxury of a beautiful private home to serve as the center of it," Jon Brown, CEO of Virgin Limited Edition, shared in a statement released to Travel + Leisure. "Together with the island homeowners, we wanted to create something exceptionally unique and offer a rental program unlike any other hospitality experience in the Caribbean, so we are incredibly excited to share this with the world."

Sprawled across 125 acres, and located just across the crystalline blue waters from its famous sister island Necker, Moskito Island will now offer The Point Estate and The Oasis Estate for exclusive buyouts through Virgin Limited Edition. They will join the already existing Branson Estate, which is also available for guest buyouts.

Moskito Island - Point Estate + Manchioneel Beach Credit: Courtesy of Virgin Limited Edition

"When Richard purchased the island in 2007, he was able to draw inspiration from his beloved Necker Island and instill some of the incredible designs and qualities that have made it the success it is today," Brown added. "But what makes Moskito Island so wonderfully different is its personality and charm – a result of not only Richard's vision for the island, but a fusion of other like-minded homeowners' unique vision for the island, too. Those visiting will now be able to enjoy the privacy and glamour of a private island with the choice of some of the very best rental estates in the world, each with their own individual style and offering."

For those looking for the view to end all views, book a coveted stay at the Oasis Estate, which sits on the highest point of Moskito Island. The modern, four-story main house comes with transparent split-level terraces, floor-to-ceiling windows, and multiple bars – including a swim-up pool bar. It also boasts an expansive billiards and movie room, and a rooftop deck with unobstructed 360-degree views of the surrounding territory.

The Point Estate - Great Room Credit: Adam Slama/Courtesy of Virgin Limited Edition

To help guests spread out, the house also comes with what the island calls "poolside pods," which are outfitted with their own kitchenette and living areas, as are each of the guest rooms in the main house. However, where you really want to call "dibs" is the 812-square-foot primary guestroom, featuring an open-plan design and living area that transitions onto an extensive 180-degree deck and entertaining area.

Want a beachside abode instead? That would be the eight-bedroom Point Estate. Nestled on a cliffside and overlooking the island's Manchioneel Beach and neighboring Virgin Gorda, it's a home with views to write about for days.

Drawing design inspiration from the homeowners' travels around the world, The Point Estate is an ideal respite from the real world for families or large groups of friends. With eight bedrooms and an eight-bunk children's room, the estate can comfortably sleep 22 guests at once. It also comes with an oversized communal area for entertaining, as well as a contemporary kitchen and bar. Plus, it boasts a massive infinity-edge pool with 180-degree views of the Caribbean Sea.

Oasis Master Bedroom Credit: Adam Slama/Courtesy of Virgin Limited Edition

Finally, for the million-dollar photo, head to the home's open-air seaside dining pavilion built over the cliff's edge. It's the ideal spot to gather and sit together to watch the sun dip beneath the waves at the end of a day well spent. As a bonus, guests staying at The Point Estate have exclusive, direct stair access to Manchioneel Beach – Moskito Island's primary beach.