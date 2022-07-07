This New Luxury Lodge in Wyoming Is Set on a Working Ranch — With Epic Stargazing, Alpine Lakes, and Mountain Views

An authentic Wild West experience.  

By
Dobrina Zhekova
Dobrina Zhekova

Published on July 7, 2022
Reid Creek Lodge in Wyoming, large lodge with luxury finishes
Photo: Courtesy of Reid Creek Lodge

If you've ever dreamed of experiencing ranch life in its most authentic form without sacrificing modern conveniences, Wyoming's newest lodge might be the right property for you. Nestled in the Laramie Range of the Rocky Mountains, Reid Creek Lodge sits on a private working ranch with access to a whopping 300,000 acres of stunning landscapes.

Reid Creek Lodge in Wyoming, large lodge with luxury finishes
Courtesy of Reid Creek Lodge

The property itself boasts 8,000 square feet and seven bedrooms that can accommodate up to 22 people, making it ideal for a family gathering. Blending rustic mountain design and high-end services, the lodge's cozy décor — think: exposed wooden beams, wooden columns, and a stone fireplace — is perfectly in sync with its beautiful surroundings. A game area with a pool table and a bar make the lodge an entertainer's heaven, while those who are here to appreciate nature will love the high ceilings and oversized windows that treat guests to stunning mountain vistas. A personal chef, private guides, and a curated list of experiences will certainly elevate guests' stay. You can participate in a wide range of recreational activities, including hiking, e-biking, horseback riding, fishing, skeet shooting, wildlife safaris, archery, yoga, on-demand spa services, and an overnight camping experience. Even water sports enthusiasts have something to look forward to since there are several alpine lakes in the area where they can go paddleboarding.

Reid Creek Lodge in Wyoming, large lodge with luxury finishes
Courtesy of Reid Creek Lodge

"Reid Creek Lodge is a very special place and is a true mountain destination, bringing outdoor pursuits, wellness, and luxury amenities to guests in a thoughtful and personalized way," Andrea Perdue, CEO of Wagonhound Holdings, the company behind the new lodge, said in a statement released to Travel + Leisure. "We are incredibly proud to debut Wagonhound's first private guest lodge experience in the American West and look forward to showcasing all that the property and grounds have to offer."

Reid Creek Lodge in Wyoming, large lodge with luxury finishes
Courtesy of Reid Creek Lodge

After an adventurous day out in the open, travelers are treated to a gourmet dinner and cocktails before gathering by the campfire to enjoy s'mores and Wyoming's star-filled night sky.

Reid Creek Lodge in Wyoming, large lodge with luxury finishes
Courtesy of Reid Creek Lodge

Nightly rates for the lodge start at $15,000, and you can book your stay here.

