You Can Now Take a Private Charter Flight Between These 2 Luxury Resorts in Mexico

Two One&Only Mexico resorts are better than one — and now, guests can easily jet between both of the brand's most exclusive locations, thanks to a new partnership with JVP Aviation.

Private air charter is now available between Puerto Vallarta International Airport near One&Only Mandarina and Los Cabos International Airport by One&Only Palmilla, without any membership fees or bulk flight hour requirements. The exclusive agreement allows resort guests to book aircraft with eight, 12, 16, or 50 seats, starting at $17,100 each way. Every trip comes with a complete in-flight dining menu, as well as high-end amenities.

One&Only Mandarina plunge pool and deck overlooking ocean Credit: Courtesy of One&Only Mandarina

With the same elevated luxury of the One&Only brand, the two resorts offer distinct settings. The Mandarina sits in a tucked-away part of Riviera Nayarit in a coastal rain forest alongside dramatic cliffs and white sands. Guests can hike to see the 500-year-old La Abuela (Grandmother) tree, take a sunset horseback ride to Canalan Beach Club, zip line through the tree canopies, meet with a Mexican spiritual guide, experience the Polo & Equestrian Club, and enjoy meals from chef Enrique Olvera. Over at the Palmilla location, it's all about the glamour of the Sea of Cortez, with diving, surfing, and simply relaxing in a private beach cove. Also on tap: experiencing a Mexican wellness ritual, taking an agave master class, and indulging in the cuisine of chef Lucho Martinez at Restaurant Em.

For those who'd like a more structured package to experience both resorts, One&Only also offers a seven-day Mexico itinerary, with three days at each resort and a day in Mexico City. The activities include water sports, a spiritual spa journey, cooking class, tequila tasting, jungle obstacle course in Mandarina, and sunset cruise in Los Cabos.