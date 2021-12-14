These $4-million Luxury Villas Are Set on a Working Napa Valley Winery — and We Got a Sneak Peek Inside

It only took about a decade — after vines were first planted in the 1870s — for Stanly Ranch to start producing some of California's finest wines. In the years that followed, the property, located in the southern region of Napa Valley, garnered critical acclaim with its Carneros wines. Despite a decline during the Prohibition period in the 1920s, it remained a major historical and viticultural landmark in the region.

And now, you can live among the pastoral landscapes of Stanly Ranch, waking up to views of the vineyards and the scenic Mayacamas Mountains. In 1968, Napa Valley permanently protected more than 400,000 acres of land for agriculture, placing strict limitations on new developments. But Auberge Resorts Collection just announced the launch of pre-sales to the first, and only, five-star residential development in the area.

Credit: Courtesy of Auberge Resorts

Set on more than 700 acres, the new Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection will feature hotel cottage suites, 70 vineyard homes, 40 villas, a Victorian-era mansion, a spa, and a working winery and farm.



The three-to-six bedroom private homes, designed by Bob White of the California-based Forest Studio and EBTA Architects, are set amid the vineyards and range from 5,800 to 8,950 square feet. The outdoor amenities include a pool, water features, landscaped courtyards, and alfresco dining areas.



The fully furnished two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath villas, nestled among the olive trees and cypresses, offer a more modern take on the laid-back Napa lifestyle with outdoor showers and barbecue areas. The interiors are reminiscent of modern barns, with soaring ceilings and more rustic finishes such as white oak planking, metal detailing leather upholstery, and a chic neutral palette.



You can also live out your Northern California dreams thanks to a series of ranch-inspired experiences on-site such as farm-to-fork dinners, garden-to-glass cocktail workshops, plant safaris, dried floral arrangement classes, and wooden cutting board workshops.