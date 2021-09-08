The Best Destination Spa in the U.S. Just Opened a Second Retreat

Shou Sugi Ban House, which opened in May 2019, was today named the best destination spa in the U.S. That means it took just two years for Shou Sugi Ban House to become the most coveted wellness retreat in the country. And that's not all the property accomplished in the span of 28 months — the Japanese-inspired wellness retreat in Water Mill, New York just opened its second hotel. With the introduction of Shou Sugi Ban Inn and two over-the-top private residences, the original Shou Sugi property has now expanded to become a true Hamptons wellness enclave.

Shou Sugi Ban House — frequented by soul-searching celebrity clientele — curates an immersive wellness experience with just 13 rooms and culinary programming designed by chef Mads Refslund of noma fame. The brand-new Shou Sugi Ban Inn offers more of a choose-your-own-adventure approach, while still offering the serene, Japanese-influenced atmosphere Shou Sugi Ban House has become synonymous with. Shou Sugi Ban Inn is geared toward guests looking for a more quintessential Hamptons weekend packed with trips to the beach, must-visit wineries, and East End restaurants. But guests of the inn can, of course, still capitalize on the house's wellness offerings by booking a la carte treatments.

Shou Sugi Ban Inn's room breakfast tray with tea brewing Credit: Courtesy of Shou Sugi Ban Inn

The Shou Sugi Ban team isn't just unveiling the new inn — they've also just opened two standalone residences that guests can now buy out for the ultimate private wellness retreat. The residences, situated between the inn and the house, connect the two properties.

"We are thrilled to be adding this beautiful inn and residences to the Shou Sugi Ban House property portfolio," said founder Amy Cherry-Abitbol in a statement released to Travel + Leisure. "With these new locations, we are extending the brand our team has worked hard to build and introducing a new type of stay in the Hamptons."