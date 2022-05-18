Bulgari Hotel Milano, certainly one of the most fashionable hotels in Italia, just renovated its namesake suite.

This Might Be the Most Lavish Hotel Suite in Italy — With a Private Rooftop Terrace and Access to a Stocked Wine Cellar

Tucked away on a private road in the heart of Milan, the 61-key Bulgari Hotel Milano — a favorite of celebrities like Sting — is an oasis from the city's hustle and bustle. The property was the historic jewelry brand's first foray into hospitality and opened in 2004. Since then, it has become a covetable address for the fashion set and well-heeled travelers, beloved for its intimacy and verdant garden. And with a recent renovation to its namesake suite, it's now better than ever.

Inside the Bulgari Suite in Milan with rooftop garden and luxury interior finishes Credit: Courtesy of Bulgari Hotels & Resorts

Occupying the entire fifth floor, the Bulgari Suite now measures slightly more than 4,000 square feet. The luxurious penthouse has expanded from one to two bedrooms and boasts expansive closets, comfortable mattresses draped with Bulgari wool and cashmere throws, and custom drapes and headboards featuring the brand's iconic eight-point star. And while both have oversize bathrooms stocked with the brand's signature toiletries and Dyson hair dryers, the master's spa-like retreat is particularly special, with a walk-in shower that doubles as a steam room and a nearly one-ton tub carved from a single slab of marble, the latter of which required reinforcement of the floors.

Inside the Bulgari Suite in Milan with rooftop garden and luxury interior finishes Credit: Courtesy of Bulgari Hotels & Resorts

Inside the Bulgari Suite in Milan with rooftop garden and luxury interior finishes Credit: Courtesy of Bulgari Hotels & Resorts

In addition to the sumptuous quarters, there's also plenty of space to lounge around. The suite features an expansive living room complete with a large sectional sofa, floor-to-ceiling windows, fireplace, a curated library with a mix of design and art books, a wraparound balcony, and a dining table set beneath a 1960s Murano glass chandelier. And to help facilitate private meals, there's even a full kitchen with Miele appliances.

Inside the Bulgari Suite in Milan with rooftop garden and luxury interior finishes Credit: Courtesy of Bulgari Hotels & Resorts

But that's not all. The crown jewel of this lavish accommodation is arguably the rooftop terrace. The verdant enclave is lined with potted plants and a green wall, making it feel like a private garden. It's fully furnished with chairs, sofas, and tables, making it an ideal spot for relaxation, an alfresco aperitivo, or even an outdoor dinner party. Bask in the sun or enjoy the stars — either way, you'll have panoramic vistas of the city, including the Duomo di Milano.

Inside the Bulgari Suite in Milan with rooftop garden and luxury interior finishes Credit: Courtesy of Bulgari Hotels & Resorts

Exclusive perks include a dedicated butler throughout your stay, in addition to a complimentary mini bar and access to the hotel's extensive wine cellar. And for those who maintain an exercise regimen while traveling, training equipment and Forme mirrors complete with virtual workout routines can be brought up to the suite upon request.

Inside the Bulgari Suite in Milan with rooftop garden and luxury interior finishes Credit: Courtesy of Bulgari Hotels & Resorts