All the Over-the-top Trips in Neiman Marcus's 2020 Fantasy Gift Guide

Besides the trips these experiences come with perks like a curated library, a year supply of beef, and more.

Neiman Marcus wants you to dream big when it comes to travel with its 2020 Fantasy Gift offerings.

For those who want to spare no expense, the famed department store is selling a suite of travel-inspired fantasy gifts that will leave wanderlusters absolutely drooling. And, because travel is now about just how much one can social distance from another, the department store has paired many of its travel gifts with Jet Linx, the official private aviation partner for the 2020 Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gifts.

According to Neiman Marcus, Jet Linx will provide private jet services through InCircle Concierge and Travel and Transport Inc. for five of the nine Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gifts this year. For each gift, customers and their guests will fly roundtrip on a luxury, large-cabin aircraft such as a Gulfstream IV or Challenger 604.

Want to see where you can go? Here’s a taste of each of the fantastic holiday gifts that will most certainly not fit under any tree.

InCircle Assouline Library: $295,000

Publishers Prosper and Martine Assouline want to help people create dream libraries to last a lifetime. Receivers of this gift will fly to personally meet the family and work together to create a custom library. Using their meeting intel, the publishers will curate a collection of books, furniture, and one-of-a-kind objects d'art just for their incredibly lucky customer.

Montage Healdsburg Weekend & Wine for a Year: $215,000

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Montage Healdsburg

This holiday season, Neiman Marcus is offering people the chance to fly to Healdsburg, California to meet with Jese Katz, the first vintner to be named to Forbes’ 30 under 30. Gift receivers, along with up to five guests, will fly to the Montage Healdsburg for a five-night getaway. There, guests will not only get to experience its famed spa treatments and private dinners, but they’ll also enjoy a personal wine tasting session with Katz.

Perini Ranch & Beef for a Year: $185,000

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Perini Ranch

Love a great burger? Neiman Marcus is ready to deliver that — and so much more. This year, the department store is offering customers the chance to meet Tom Perini, a rancher and chef who happens to own the James Beard Award-winning Perini Ranch Steakhouse in Buffalo Gap, Texas. Guest will fly to meet with Perini and learn about the ranching industry's “commitment to renewable energy and sustainable, ethical ranching practices.” As a bonus, the receivers of this gift will also get a year's supply of signature beef tenderloin as an extra tasty treat.

The Sheldon Chalet Alaska Experience: $345,000

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Sheldon Chalet

Neiman Marcus is inviting customers and up to five guests to head to the Don Sheldon Chalet in the remote Alaskan wilderness for the ultimate socially distanced adventure. During the five-night stay at the chalet located just outside Denali National Park, the lucky guests will enjoy a private chef, a glacier exploration led by professional Denali guides, and will even get to spend time with Robert Sheldon, Don’s descendant, and learn more about his family's history throughout the say.

A Year of Wellness with Canyon Ranch: $345,000

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Canyon Ranch Wellness Resort

Why give a gift that lasts for a single day when you can give a gift that lasts for an entire year? Neiman Marcus is selling a year of wellness with the experts at Canyon Ranch as part of its 2020 fantasy gifts. The year-long treat begins with a seven-night stay where a guest and their plus-one will meet with the experts to tailor their individualized programs. Throughout the year, the gift receiver will head back to the ranch for three more weeklong checkups and will take part in monthly virtual consultations to ensure everything is on track.

Want to see more? Check out all of the fantasy gift offerings here. And, in case you need to find a gift that is a little more financially viable we’ve got you covered here.