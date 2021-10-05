These Are the Most Luxurious Cities Around the World

Need to absolutely surround yourself with luxury dining, shopping, and hotels on your next vacation? Then these are the destinations for you.

Money.co.uk shared new research revealing the top 20 cities around the world that offer the most luxury per square mile. To come to this conclusion, the website analyzed the number of high-end venues in a city including restaurants, five-star hotels, and designer shops, and cross-referenced the total with the size of the city.

Panorama of houses on boats in harbour of Copenhagen in dusk Credit: Oleksandr Filon/Getty Images

Perhaps unexpectedly, Paris came in at the No. 1 spot with the most luxury venues per square mile. In fact, Paris also comes out on top when looking at the number of luxury venues regardless of city size.

"With a total of 427 Michelin-star restaurants, 108 designer stores, and offering 95 hotels with a five-star rating, the capital of France takes the crown as the world's most luxurious city," a spokesperson for the website shared in a statement provided to Travel + Leisure. "Known as 'The City of Light' thanks to its illuminated boulevards and the sparkling Eiffel Tower, Paris is the perfect place for a lavish getaway, boasting more Cartier stores (a total of 24) and more Michelin-star restaurants than any other city in the world."

Phuket, Thailand landed the No. 2 spot thanks to its 48 Michelin-starred restaurants within a 4.6-square-mile radius. Brussels, Belgium came in third place due to its 11 luxury venues per square mile. Geneva — the timepiece and raclette capital of the world — came in fourth with nine five-star hot spots per square mile. And closing out the top five most luxurious cities in the world was yet another French destination: Cannes, home of the iconic film festival known for drawing in Hollywood A-listers.

Entrance of the King's gallery in the Saint-Hubert Royal Galleries in Brussels, Belgium. Credit: Getty Images