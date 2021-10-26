Some of the Michelin guide’s most exciting and coveted dining experiences just happen to be steps from Europe’s greatest slopes.

The 15 Best Ski Towns to Visit for Michelin-starred Dining

Private dining at La Stüa de Michil at the Hotel La Perla

The definitive Michelin Guide is known as the go-to source for the best dining in metropoles around the world, from New York to Tokyo. However, a number of starred restaurants also thrive in ski towns across parts of Europe, specifically in Switzerland, Italy, and France. To that end, we've gathered the best ski areas for Michelin-starred dining. While the following 15 restaurants are by no means a definitive list, they do represent some of the best après-ski dining options and chefs truly moving the culinary conversation forward. The next time you're looking to level up your ski trip, book a table at one of these always-in-demand gastronomic destinations.

Switzerland

La Table d'Adrien, Verbier

Stars: One (no change from 2020)

Cuisine: La Table d'Adrien is known for locally sourced gastronomy inspired by the restaurant's proximity to Italy and France.

What to get: The four-course chef's tasting menu takes après to a whole new level with a constantly evolving lineup based on local availability.

Da Vittorio, St. Moritz

Interior of Da Vittorio at Carlton Hotel St. Moritz Credit: Olivia Pulver/Glanzlicht Fotografie/Courtesy of Carlton Hotel St. Moritz

Stars: Two (no change from 2020)

Cuisine: This traditional Italian restaurant inside the Carlton Hotel has been bringing award-winning cuisine to St. Moritz for more than four decades.

What to get: Really, everything at Da Vittorio is a sure bet, but you can't leave without trying any one of a range of pasta dishes inspired by the chef's Italian roots.

Restaurant PAVILLION, Zurich

Exterior of Pavillon at Hotel Baur au Lac Credit: Courtesy of Hotel Baur au Lac

Stars: 2/** (no change from 2020)

Cuisine: A modern take on European gastronomic classics.

What to get: The only option at this restaurant within Baur Au Lac Hotel is a set menu that changes based on seasonal availability and for special holidays, such as Easter.

Chez Vrony, Zermatt

Interior of Chez Vrony Credit: Courtesy of Chez Vrony

Stars: One

Chef: Vrony and Max-Cotting Julen

Cuisine: At Chez Vrony, you'll find traditional Mediterranean fare refined with alpine twists.

What to get: Be sure to sample the pastries and smaller dishes at Chez Vrony, plus their unbeatable charcuterie.

Ristorante Capri, Zermatt

The dinning room at Capri Ristorante at Mont Cervin Palace Hotel Credit: Ydo Sol Images/Courtesy of Mont Cervin Palace Hotel

Stars: One (no change from 2020)

Chef: Giovanni Bavuso

Cuisine: You'll find Southern Italian fare here, focusing on smaller tasting menus of fish, pasta, vegetables, and more.

What to get: If the choices are too overwhelming, then opt for the gourmet menu at Ristorante Capri, which includes a sampling of the restaurant's best offerings.

The Dolder Grand, Zurich

Stars: Two

Cuisine: Enjoy a seemingly endless array of flavors that defy classic culinary preconceptions at The Dolder Grand, including more than 500 different wines and rare finds to delight connoisseurs.

What to get: After a day on the Swiss slopes, choose from an impeccable eight- or 10-course menu with optional wine pairing.

Italy

St. Hubertus, San Cassiano

The dinning room at St. Hubertus in Hotel Rosa Alpina Credit: Alex Moling/Courtesy of Aman Resorts

Stars: Three, and one green star (no change from 2020)

Cuisine: The restaurant specializes in groundbreaking, sustainable fine dining from one of the standard-bearers of the practice.

What to get: The single set menu follows St. Hubertus' "Cook the Mountain" philosophy with an extreme focus on local sourcing and setting orders well in advance of the reservation date.

Restaurant Terra, Sarentino

Stars: Two (no change from 2020)

Cuisine: The experience at Restaurant Terra will surprise and delight you — it's forest-inspired dining designed, quite literally, into the forest.

What to get: At 5,250 feet, you might get lost in the view, but don't do so without enjoying the post-meal tea ceremony with local herbs and botanicals.

Restaurant Tilia, Dobbiaco

A dinner plate at Restaurant Tilia Credit: Associazione Turistica Val Senales/Helmuth Rier/Courtesy of Restaurant Tilia

Stars: One (no change from 2020)

Cuisine: At the scenic Restaurant Tillia, you'll find thoughtful dishes focusing on local meat and multi-course options.

What to get: Dining in a glass cube with only a handful of tables is special enough, but chef Oberhammer's contemporary courses might just top that. Every dish here is a work of art.

Restaurant Kuppelrain, Castelbello

Stars: One (no change from 2020)

Chef: Jörg Trafoier

Cuisine: A minimalist approach to haute cuisine, this simple menu is tightly executed within a family-run operation.

What to get: Order any pastas and local vegetables available at Restaurant Kuppelrain.

La Stüa de Michil, Corvara

Private dining at La Stüa de Michil at the Hotel La Perla Credit: Gustav Willeit/Courtesy of Hotel La Perla

Stars: One (no change from 2020)

Chef: Nicola Laera

Cuisine: This Italian bistro offers tasting menu options ranging from two to eight courses.

What to get: Making the trip to La Stüa de Michil means expanding your palette, the venison and pigeon offerings are exquisite if you're up for it.

Tivoli, Cortina d'Ampezzo

Stars: One (no change from 2020)

Chef: Graziano Prest

Cuisine: This Cortina d'Ampezzo restaurant specializes in traditional Italian alpine fare with a focus on the surrounding mountain area.

What to get: Order up any of Tivoli's simple filled pastas or miniature desserts.

France

Albert 1er, Chamonix

Stars: One (no change from 2020)

Chef: Perrine Carrier

Cuisine: At Albert 1er, make way for traditional French elevated flavors with specialty meats and seafood, like foie gras and Arctic char.

What to get: Albert 1er is known for cuisine influenced by the treasures of the French/Italian Alps — choose from delightful dishes such as locally farmed pork and lamb and delicious alpine cheeses.

Les Explorateurs, Val Thorens

Stars: One (no change from 2020)

Chef: Josselin Jeanblanc

Cuisine: This is a classique French steakhouse with global influences.

What to get: The Wagyu beef and sea bass dishes are always an excellent choice at Les Explorateurs.

L'Ekrin, Merible

Stars: One (no change from 2020)

Cuisine: High-level gastronomy centered around essential French cooking is what you'll find at L'Ekrin.

What to get: Chef's "one-for-all" black truffle menu, which centers around his self-described "gourmet weakness," featuring the delicacy in a range of innovative applications.

Le 1947 at Cheval Blanc, Courchevel

The dining room at LVMH Maison Cheval Blanc Credit: Courtesy of Cheval Blanc

Stars: Three (no change from 2020)

Chef: Yannick Alléno

Cuisine: An intimate dinner-only experience pushing the limits of fine dining in one of France's most renowned culinary venues.