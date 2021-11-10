This Holiday Gift Package Comes With Private Jet Time and a Week on a Yacht — for $1.5 Million

Give the trip of a lifetime with an over-the-top package from Magellan Jets and IYC. This $1.5 million gift includes a week at sea on a new superyacht, and you'll arrive in absolute style aboard the Gulfstream G650.

For starters, the jet cabin is so luxurious that you might want your flight to last a little bit longer. It has four living areas and can accommodate up to 13 passengers and can sleep up to six guests. The over-the-top gift package comes with 25 hours of flying time on the G650, so you can fly round trip to your yacht vacation and have some extra hours left over for future trips.

A Magellan Jets' G650 in flight Credit: Courtesy of Magellan Jets

The star of the trip is a week aboard Tatiana, one of the most luxurious superyachts available for charter. This 80-meter yacht is perfect for families and for groups of adults — it has eight luxurious cabins that can accommodate up to 12 guests. The 20-person crew will ensure that the trip is absolutely seamless and everyone is well taken care of.

Aerial view of the Tatiana yacht by IYC Credit: Courtesy of IYC

Tatiana has beautiful, modern interiors including a large salon, sky lounge with bar and pool table, formal dining room, cinema room, gym, and spa with sauna. The beach club has a swimming pool with gorgeous views and a steam room, and there's an oversized Jacuzzi, too. We love the outdoor spaces — there are two fold-down beach platforms and a large swimming area. Naturally, Tatiana is fully stocked with water toys, including Seabobs, Lift eFoils, electric surfboards, Jet Skis, and more.

The Valise bag by Ebby Rane Credit: Courtesy of Ebby Rane

Of course, you need to have something for them to open during the holidays. The package comes with a beautiful carry-on bag from Ebby Rane that the gift recipient can take on their trip. Inside, they'll find a golf jacket from Chervò, a luxury sportswear company, and a coffee table book, "Nantucket," from fine-art photographer Nathan Coe, which is sure to inspire wanderlust.

A woman wearing the Chervo FW21 Madrigale Credit: Courtesy of Chervo