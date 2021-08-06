This Iconic Watch Brand Teamed Up With Lincoln to Create the Car of Your Luxury Dreams

In the world of fashion today, there are very few collaborations that can take us by surprise. This year alone we've seen an unexpected Gucci x Balenciaga mash up and Lacoste x Polaroid capsule. Yet earlier this week, Shinola and Lincoln got our attention with the announcement of a never-before-seen Aviator SUV concept vehicle. It's set to make its IRL debut later this month at the iconic auto charity event Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.

Lincoln Aviator concept with Shinola interiors Credit: Courtesy of Lincoln

An idea that was first inspired by Shinola's signature leather silhouettes, Canfield Sport watch, and Runwell bike seat, the Aviator marries the elevated design aesthetic of both brands.

"This one-of-a kind concept vehicle seamlessly blends Lincoln's design principles with our modern utilitarian aesthetic with thoughtful attention to details and quality," Shinola's CEO Shannon Washburn said in a statement released to Travel+Leisure. "The cabin design incorporates touches of copper throughout, inspired by our bike seats, as well as the iconic brand stripe incorporated into the leather seats. It's truly an elevated 360 sensory experience."

Lincoln Aviator concept with Shinola interiors Credit: Courtesy of Lincoln

Beyond a design sensibility, an appreciation for artistry, and a passion for craftsmanship, Shinola and Lincoln share a hometown, which is where the idea for this SUV all began. After a visit to Shinola's flagship showroom near the art center of Detroit, designers at Lincoln got to work to integrate design elements down to the details.

Lincoln Aviator concept with Shinola interiors Credit: Courtesy of Lincoln

At first pass, a discerning design eye will recognize the concept's soft white exterior from Shinola's classic mother-of-pearl stone watch dials that feature hints of blue. Inside, the cream-colored suede seats offer a continuation of the pearl motif. A woven textile stitched into all three seat rows emulates the texture Shinola is known for. In fact, each stitch of the original Shinola stripe was scaled to proportion for this concept. Those lucky enough to experience the Aviator in person will also recognize Shinola's whisky leather smell and that seamlessly transfers the spirit of the watch brand into the vehicle.

Lincoln Aviator concept with Shinola interiors Credit: Courtesy of Lincoln