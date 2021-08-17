You can travel like 007 — but it'll cost you.

This $80,000 Private Jet Experience Will Let You Play James Bond for 3 Weeks

1964: Actor Sean Connery poses as James Bond next to his Aston Martin DB5 in a scene from the United Artists release 'Goldfinger' in 1964.

Here's a chance to play James Bond on an epic $80,000, four-country, seven-city European vacation you'll never forget.

The 21-day itinerary includes private jet travel, stays at 5-star "safe houses," rides in luxury supercars, and meals by Michelin star chefs. There's even a professional film crew to help you turn your adventures into your very own Bond movie. And really, what better souvenir could there be?

In London, guests will have the chance to guard Britain's crown jewels, carrying out a special agent assignment that would feel at home in any Bond storyline. In Norway, special forces teams will join guests for a paintball adventure that culminates in a helicopter extraction and boat ride through the Norwegian fjords.

A helicopter in the sky Credit: Courtesy of Neil Harrison/Adobe Stock

"You basically get to play Bond for the entire trip," Lindsay Boyd, whose travel agency is designing the trip, told Travel + Leisure.

Several filming locations from Bond movies including the upcoming "No Time to Die" and 2012 favorite "Skyfall" are on the itinerary, with stops in Norway, Italy, and Scotland.

The Macallan Cave Privee Credit: Courtesy of The Macallan Distillers Limited

Of course, the trip won't be all spy work. Guests also will have the chance to play golf in gorgeous St. Andrews, Scotland, and relax at idyllic Lake Como in Italy, where George Clooney has a home. There's also sure to be plenty of glitz and glamour with a high-end casino night and the London premier of "No Time to Die" — the 25th movie in the James Bond series — on the agenda.

Scafes bar at Rosewood London Credit: Durston Saylor/Courtesy of Rosewood London

Not sure what to wear on the red carpet? Don't worry. Travelers will have the option of planning shopping excursions with wardrobe designers who have worked on Bond movies, Boyd told us. And of course, there will be several opportunities to drive your dream Bond car — whether it's a Lamborghini, a Ferrari, or an Aston-Martin.

the Aston Martin DB5 used on the set of the latest James Bond movie 'No time to die' in Matera, Italy. Credit: wjarek/stock.adobe.com

Travelers will need to have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to participate and negative COVID-19 tests will be required for reentry to the U.S., Boyd said.

The trip is scheduled for Sept. 26 through Oct. 17 and can accommodate up to 50 people. To request a booking, fill out this form.