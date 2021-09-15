This $1.75 Million Joshua Tree Home Just Hit the Market — and It's a Desert Lover's Dream

If valuable real estate is all about "location, location, location," then this new property has pretty much hit the location jackpot. And no, it's not on the Upper West Side. Instead, this over-the-top architectural home is set in the middle of one of the most-visited areas in the country: Joshua Tree National Park. While for most people, a visit here usually means roughing it in one of the park's many campgrounds, the House Between the Rocks offers every luxury in the midst of the jaw-dropping Mojave Desert landscape.

URBARC Design Studio Joshua Tree Home Credit: Courtesy of URBARC Design Studio

The two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom concrete home, conceived by URBARC Design Studio and KUD Properties, is built on a hill and spans 1,647 square feet. As you may have already figured out, the unique brutalist property offers plenty of privacy and Instagram-worthy park views.

While the house has a brutalist concrete exterior, inside, it's full of the latest tech home innovations and high-end finishes. Once completed, the home's new owners will enjoy rift-cut oak doors and cabinetry, custom terrazzo tiles, stylish JennAir appliances, an outdoor shower, and a built-in library. Floor-to-ceiling windows with recessed and electric window blinds ensure a gorgeous view is waiting for you behind every corner in this modernist masterpiece.

URBARC Design Studio Joshua Tree Home Credit: Courtesy of URBARC Design Studio

URBARC Design Studio Joshua Tree Home Credit: Courtesy of URBARC Design Studio

Another notable design feature of the monolith home is its concrete walkway. The house is energy-efficient as well as fire, sound, and earthquake-proof.

"Our client wanted to have privacy, safety, and to be able to enjoy all the views toward the valley. He felt pretty good being between the rocks so we worked on it to accommodate the house," said Fernando Silva, president of URBARC Design Studio. He explained that the home is built with pre-fabricated panels that perfectly isolate the elements.

URBARC Design Studio Joshua Tree Home Credit: Courtesy of URBARC Design Studio

"In the summertime, it's pretty hot in the desert, like 120-124 degrees. But inside the house, at noon, your air conditioner might be off, and you're not hot. It's because the shell protects you," said Silva. "There's no penetration of heat."

The home also has two patios perfect for stargazing at night. And if you start craving some urban entertainment (after all, the house sits on five acres of land, so you can't exactly pop over to your neighbors for a glass of wine), downtown Joshua Tree isn't far, and Palm Springs is only an hour away.

URBARC Design Studio Joshua Tree Home Credit: Courtesy of URBARC Design Studio

Joshua Tree is a popular retreat for Hollywood A-listers, especially in the last year and a half as LA's creatives seek open spaces and a respite from the city.