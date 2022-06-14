These Luxury Hotels Have Their Own In-house Yachts

Get a little more from your next seaside getaway by booking a luxury hotel with the ultimate swanky amenity: an in-house yacht.

Seriously, why just gawk at the ocean views when you can be whisked away for an immersive, open-water experience instead? From Thailand to Turks and Caicos, Marbella to the Maldives, these opulent hotels offer charters on private yachts for hourly, daily, and multiday itineraries, with excursion options that only add to the dreamy experience.

7Pines Resort, Ibiza

The Pershing 9X boat from 7Pines Resort, Ibiza Credit: Courtesy of 7Pines Resort

Ibiza may be best-known for its parties, but it can also be a prime place for relaxation, as exhibited by 7Pines Resort, where nature and luxury define your stay. This cliffside property over the Mediterranean Sea provides guests with sweeping views and a further opportunity to be among the vista in one of its Pershing Yachts. The Pershing 5X and Pershing 9X combine futuristic elements courtesy of the Ferretti Group and Fulvio de Simoni, ensuring aerodynamic, incredibly smooth sailing. One of the most popular charters runs to Formentera Island, considered Ibiza's little sister, where guests can enjoy a sleepier, coastal atmosphere, with lunch at a beachside restaurant.

InterContinental Hayman Island, Australia

The Ocean Infinity from Intercontinental Hayman Island Credit: Brooke Miles/Courtesy of Ocean Dynamics

A trip to the Whitsundays puts you in the middle of the Great Barrier Reef — a natural wonder stretching over 1,400 miles. Therefore, a yachting adventure is not just recommended but inherently mandatory. At InterContinental Hayman Island — the Whitsundays' northernmost inhabited island — a range of private vessels from 50- to 100-feet, await to bring you even farther out to sea. Yachts like the Ocean Affinity run excursions to the region's most popular attractions, including diving the Great Barrier Reef, a leisure day anchored along the powdery white shore of Whitehaven Beach, or a sunset cruise with Champagne and hors d'oeuvres.

The Ritz-Carlton, Turks & Caicos

Aerial of the Lady Grace from Ritz Carlton Turks & Caicos Credit: Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton, Turks & Caicos

There's something about the luxury of a hotel brunch that's indescribable. The Ritz-Carlton, Turks & Caicos elevates that feeling by offering Sunday brunch cruises aboard its sailing catamaran, Lady Grace. Named after the hotel's location along Grace Bay — known for shallow, warm, aquamarine waters — the 64-foot catamaran glides through the waters gently enough to not disrupt your eggs Benedict. Lady Grace is also available for bespoke tours and activities from reef snorkeling, sunset cruises, gourmet picnics, and visits to deserted beaches.

Anantara Layan Phuket Resort, Thailand

Aerial view of the Major Affair boat from Anantara Layan Phuket Resort, Thailand Credit: Courtesy of Anantara Layan Phuket Resort

In the Andaman Sea, the Anantara Layan Phuket Resort provides access to the dozens of islands found here with its 36-foot Sunseeker 90 Yacht, Major Affair. Running private trips for up to eight passengers, Major Affair offers a variety of unique packages, from a day anchored at Phi Phi Island, to snorkeling around the Similan Islands, to a visit to Phang Nga Bay, where the 1974 James Bond Movie, "The Man with the Golden Gun," was filmed — or simply a day lounging on the sundeck as you putt through a landscape punctuated by mountainous limestone karst.

Marbella Club Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa, Spain

The 53 foot sailboat from Marbella Club Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa, Spain Credit: José Carlos Molina/Courtesy of Marbella Club Hotel

Along the Costa del Sol of Spain, Marbella Club Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa offers not one but two sailing yachts for guests to charter. Lacruz and Revolution are a hybrid of luxury and sport, featuring contemporary amenities like a spacious outdoor shower, guest cabins, and a large solarium. There are also paddle boards and surfboards, among other water sports accessories for exploring the Mediterranean, on board. Daily experiences on both luxury vessels are powered by the wind, allowing a serene sail against the backdrop of the Sierra Blanca Mountains, Gibraltar rock, and even the African coastline on the horizon.

Waldorf Astoria Maldives, Ithaafushi

Over-water villas are a renowned stationary way to experience the Maldives' vast marine life, but for a more immersive opportunity, Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi offers its 56-foot yacht. Available for day charters, experiences range from cruising to private beaches for a day of relaxation, coral conservation activities, diving with manta rays, and private sunset charters where guests can sip Champagne as the fiery sun melts into the atolls.

Pangkor Laut Resort, Malaysia

Aerial view of YTL Lady II from Pangkor Laut Resort, Malaysia Credit: Courtesy of Pangkor Laut Resort

Pangkor Laut Resort offers unparalleled views and access to the Straits of Malacca on this privately owned island of Malaysia. Its in-house yacht, YTL Lady II, can be chartered for custom itineraries throughout the year, but perhaps its most famed offering is The Straits to Luxury Experience, a five-day, four-night charter that cruises guests from the Pangkor Laut property to Phuket. Only available from December to May, the 85-foot boat is staffed with a private hostess and a chef.

D-Hotel Maris, Turkey

The Datça Peninsula is recognizable as the place where the Aegean Sea meets the Mediterranean. D-Hotel Maris honors this by providing guests with three yachts to charter to experience the aquatic destination to its fullest. The 53-foot Alia Open Sea motor yacht offers speed for day outings, as does the 55-foot Azimut, while the 100-foot wooden sailing yacht, Ubi Bene, is suited for a relaxing sail to sights like the Blue Lagoon and the Sunken City of Kekova. Aquatic sports like kayak tours, wakeboarding, and diving are also available, so building a personalized open-water itinerary is encouraged.

Rosewood Baha Mar, Bahamas

Stationed along the fine-sand beaches of the Bahamas' New Providence Island, Baha Mar encompasses three hotels: SLS Baha Mar, Rosewood Baha Mar, and Grand Hyatt Baha Mar. With a total of 2,300 rooms, a multitude of restaurants, bars, and lounges, as well as pools and beachfront, there's certainly no shortage of activity on land, but the at-sea experiences on offer are unmatched. Guests at any of the properties can choose from two luxury yachts available for private charter: the 213-foot super yacht, Eternity I, ideal for larger groups and longer excursions (including multiday trips around the islands), and the 65-foot Eternity II, which typically runs leisure day trips that include diving, fishing, and cruising around the Bahamian waters.

Canaves Oia, Santorini

The Ferretti 731 from Canaves Oia in Santorini Credit: Christos Drazos/Courtesy of Canaves Oia