Celebrate the Holidays in This Thousand-year-old Italian Castle for $330,000

With the holidays around the corner, now is the perfect time to make vacation plans. And when it comes to dreamy destinations full of holiday cheer, few places can compete with the pastoral landscapes of Umbria, Italy.

Enter Castello di Reschio, a fairy-tale thousand-year-old castle perched in the Umbrian Hills.

Exterior of the Palm Court at Hotel Castello di Reschio Credit: Philip Vile/Courtesy of Hotel Castello di Reschio

The family-owned property that opened its doors earlier this year after a painstaking 30-year remodel (that's right, 30 years) spans 3,700 acres of jaw-dropping vistas, olive groves, and vineyards. And this holiday season, you can have the entire hotel plus its restaurant and spa to yourself for five days to unwind and celebrate with friends and family. The buyout comes with a price tag of €290,000 (or about $331,931) when you book at least 11 rooms and includes all meals, drinks, and even entertainment by way of the hotel's jazz band and a pianist.

Interior of a suite at Hotel Castello di Reschio Credit: Philip Vile/Courtesy of Hotel Castello di Reschio

And while the property is quite impressive from the outside, the interior is absolutely stunning, too. Designed by one of the owners, architect Conte Benedikt Bolza who was inspired by old Hollywood glamour, the rooms feature elegant bespoke furniture made from centuries-old salvaged materials. Several lounge spaces inside the property offer plenty of room for entertainment. The Palm Court, for example, features a turn-of-the-century design with a glass ceiling and wrought-iron columns. The towering palm trees and rich velvet upholstery of the sofas create the perfect ambiance for late-night drinks or game night. Fireplaces throughout the property add to the cozy holiday vibe, while the castle's resident cat (a rare breed that is officially registered as a national treasure) will keep you company.

Drinking champagne on a couch in the Palm Court at Hotel Castello di Reschio Credit: Philip Vile/Courtesy of Hotel Castello di Reschio

And speaking of game night, there are plenty of activities to keep you busy here. Cooking and art classes, wine or olive oil tastings (or, let's be honest, both), cycling, and horseback riding will keep you and your friends and family gleefully entertained during the day. In the evening, gather around the castle's Christmas tree or listen to carols in the courtyard.

The bootroom inside Hotel Castello di Reschio Credit: Philip Vile/Courtesy of Hotel Castello di Reschio